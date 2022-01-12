ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Phoenix, AZ

Abigail Disney’s ‘American Dream’ and Evan Rachel Wood Doc ‘Phoenix Rising’ Added to Sundance 2022

By Jack King
Collider
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleWhile we won't all be getting together in Park City this year, with Sundance preferring to take the safer route of a digital-only programme amid the Omicron surge, America's premiere film festival will still mark the first flag pole for this year's circuit. While 2022's lineup was broadly announced back in...

collider.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Popculture

An Infamous Tom Hanks Flop Is Exiting Netflix Soon

Director Lana Wachowski is back at the box office next week with The Matrix Resurrections next week, which will definitely send people down a rabbit hole of her past work. However, you might want to catch the 2013 drama Cloud Atlas, an infamous but ambitious flop, before it leaves Netflix on Jan. 31. Starring Tom Hanks, Halle Berry, Hugh Grant, and Hugo Weaving, Cloud Atlas tells the story of reincarnation, with souls traveling through different moments in time and showing how an act of kindness can have a ripple effect through history and the universe.
TV & VIDEOS
Deadline

Keanu Reeves In Talks To Star In Hulu’s Series Adaptation Of ‘The Devil In The White City’ From Martin Scorsese, Leonardo DiCaprio, Todd Field & Sam Shaw

EXCLUSIVE: Keanu Reeves is in talks to head to the World’s Fair in 1893. Deadline understands that The Matrix star is in negotiations to star in Hulu’s series adaptation of The Devil In The White City, the big-budget take on Erik Larson’s 2003 book. The Devil in the White City tells the true story of two men, an architect and a serial killer, whose fates were forever linked by The Chicago World’s Fair of 1893. It follows Daniel H. Burnham, a brilliant and fastidious architect racing to make his mark on the world and Henry H. Holmes, a handsome and cunning doctor who...
TV & VIDEOS
Billboard

Evan Rachel Wood Doc About Exposing Marilyn Manson Abuse Allegations Joins Sundance Lineup

With eight days to go before opening night, the Sundance Film Festival has added two world premiere documentaries to this year’s schedule as special screenings. Sundance, which pivoted to a wholly virtual lineup amid a surge in COVID-19 cases, will debut The American Dream and Other Fairy Tales from the directing team of Abigail E. Disney and Kathleen Hughes, and Phoenix Rising from director Amy Berg.
MOVIES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Arizona Entertainment
Phoenix, AZ
Entertainment
City
Phoenix, AZ
The Hollywood Reporter

Film Academy Surprises Legendary Child Star Hayley Mills by Replacing Her Stolen Oscar

In 1961, when Hayley Mills was 14, the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences gave her a special Oscar for “the most outstanding juvenile performance during 1960” — the last of its kind ever presented — in recognition of her star-making turn in the film Pollyanna. Now, 61 years later, they have done so again. Mills’ Oscar — which on Oscar night was presented by Shirley Temple to Annette Funicello, and then forwarded to Mills at her boarding school — was apparently stolen from her London home in the late 1980s when she came to the United States to shoot the television series Good Morning, Miss Bliss. She discussed its disappearance during a recent appearance on The Hollywood Reporter‘s Awards Chatter podcast in promotion of her new memoir, Forever Young. On Sunday, The Hollywood Reporter has learned, Mills, who is now 75, visited the Academy’s headquarters in Beverly Hills, and was gifted by Academy president David Rubin — to her visible shock (see above photo) — with a replacement Oscar. Talk about a happy ending!
MOVIES
Deadline

‘Scream’s Red Carpet Premiere Slashed Amid Covid Surge

While the red carpet premiere for the fifth film in the Scream franchise was scheduled to take place next Tuesday, January 11, it has been canceled due to Covid safety concerns, Deadline has confirmed. News of the event’s cancellation comes amid a nationwide Covid surge fueled by the spread of the Omicron variant, which has recently forced the 2022 Sundance Film Festival to move online and led to the indefinite postponement of the 2022 Grammy Awards. Other premieres shut down in recent weeks include those for HBO Max’s superhero series Peacemaker and Hulu’s How I Met Your Mother spin-off, How I Met Your...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Deadline

Orlando Bloom Signs With WME

EXCLUSIVE: WME has signed The Lord of the Rings and Pirates of the Caribbean star Orlando Bloom for representation. The globally recognized actor has been a part of two of the largest film franchises of all time and recently was seen in the independent feature Retaliation. He also recently starred in Rod Lurie’s The Outpost, which chronicles the true story of 53 U.S. soldiers who battled a force of 400 enemy insurgents in Afghanistan during Operation Enduring Freedom. The film was recognized by the National Board of Review as one of the 10 best independent films in 2020 and received a 2021 Critics Choice Super...
CELEBRITIES
First Showing

Isla Fisher & Josh Gad in Dramatic Mini-Series 'Wolf Like Me' Trailer

"It felt like the universe was bringing us together…" NBC's Peacock has unveiled an official trailer for a new dramatic mini-series streaming on Peacock later in January. This one is titled Wolf Like Me, and it's about two people connecting despite their own major struggles and emotional baggage. It was produced by Stan in Australia, and is directed by the indie filmmaker / actor Abe Forsythe - who last made the zombie comedy film Little Monsters. Gary is an emotional wreck and struggles to provide for his daughter since the death of his wife. Mary also has a secret she can't bring herself to share with anyone. The universe brought these two together for a reason. Co-starring Isla Fisher & Josh Gad, with Emma Lung. Gad wrote on Twitter: "You've truly never seen anything like it." Very interesting. I wonder what the big twist is in here? Hard to tell from these trailers, but it also seems like a sweet story about romance despite everyone's imperfections.
TV SERIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kathleen Hughes
Person
Abigail Disney
Person
Evan Rachel Wood
news-graphic.com

Evan Rachel Wood to discuss surviving domestic abuse in upcoming doc

Evan Rachel Wood will document being a survivor of domestic violence in the new documentary, 'Phoenix Rising'. Directed by Amy Berg, the two-parter is set to premiere at Sundance Film Festival on January 23. The upcoming film will follow the 34-year-old actress “as she moves toward naming her famous abuser...
CELEBRITIES
Variety

Family Stories Make a Big Splash in Oscar Season

Is it possible that every best picture nominee this year will be about families? Among the 2021 Oscar contenders are “Belfast,” “CODA,” “Dune,” “King Richard,” “Mass,” “Parallel Mothers” and “The Power of the Dog” and there are plenty of other serious contenders with a similar focus. It’s not unusual for drama to center on families; that’s been going on since the 5th century B.C., when Aeschylus wrote his “Oresteia.” However, it IS unusual for one subject to dominate the Oscar roster. Usually the Academy Awards offer a mix of topics, as last year when the eight BP contenders included two family-centric pieces, “The...
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Phoenix Rising#Sundance Film Festival#Omicron#Final Cut
The Hollywood Reporter

Andrew Burnap Joins Rachel Zegler, Gal Gadot in Disney’s Live-Action ‘Snow White’ Remake (Exclusive)

Andrew Burnap, who won a Tony Award last year for his performance in The Inheritance, has nabbed the male lead in Disney’s live-action take on its 1938 animated classic Snow White and the Seven Dwarves. The actor joins a high-wattage cast that includes Rachel Zegler as Snow White and Gal Gadot as the Evil Queen in the retelling that Marc Webb is directing. According to sources, Burnap is set to portray a new male character created for the film and will sing. Marc Platt, the Oscar-nominated producer who is also at work on a live-action rendition of The Little Mermaid for the...
MOVIES
Stamford Advocate

Faye Formisano’s Sundance-Playing VR Project ‘They Dream in My Bones’ Is Inspired by Virginia Woolf’s ‘Orlando’

France’s burgeoning VR sector is exploring the hybrid territory between commercial applications, film festivals and contemporary art museums. French producers and authorities are increasingly interested in VR and extended reality solutions against a backdrop of multiple recent developments – such as Facebook’s rebranding as Meta, Sony’s next-generation VR headset for PlayStation 5, Disney’s patents of “virtual-world simulator” tech, and an estimated $3 billion of virtual reality headsets sold during COVID-19 lockdowns.
THEATER & DANCE
Collider

Why 'Red Tails' Was a Sign of Hollywood's Future and Pre-Disney Lucasfilm's Last Gasp

Though it didn’t carry a $200+ million budget or a brand name associated with a beloved franchise, Red Tails was still a notable film when it hit movie theaters in January 2012. After all, this was the first time Lucasfilm would be releasing a feature outside of the Star Wars and Indiana Jones franchises since the 1994 motion picture Radioland Murders. With the benefit of hindsight, Red Tails has only grown more important, with various aspects of its production cementing it as a cinematic time capsule. Red Tails isn’t the most acclaimed movie 2012 offered, not even close, but it does help provide a bit of a roadmap for where Hollywood has gone in the last ten years.
BEAUTY & FASHION
womenandhollywood.com

Sundance Doc “Calendar Girls” Sells to Juno Films

“Calendar Girls” has secured North American distribution ahead of its world premiere at Sundance Film Festival later this month. Juno Films landed rights to the film, which is screening in the World Cinema Documentary Competition category. Variety broke the news. Directed by Maria Loohufvud and Love Martinsen, “Calendar Girls”...
MOVIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Documentaries
SFGate

ASCAP’s Virtual Sundance Cafe to Feature Brandy Clark, John Doe, Evan Rachel Wood, Este Haim and More

Following the lead of the Sundance Film Festival itself, the ASCAP Music Cafe that usually takes place during the festival will be going virtual for a second consecutive year. ASCAP’s web offerings for the 2022 fest will feature performances by Brandy Clark, John Doe and the teaming of Evan Rachel Wood and Zane Carney, among others, along with panels including composers who scored films premiering as part of Sundance.
MOVIES
Collider

The 7 Best Zorro Adaptations, Ranked

Batman, Spider-Man, the X-Men, Power Rangers, Luke Skywalker – they all had a sizable presence in children’s entertainment of the 90s, inspiring their fair share of toys, games, and Halloween costumes. But the screen hero I remember spending the most time emulating as a kid was Zorro. My obsession ran so deep enough that, at one point, I had five different configurations of Zorro costumes to various film versions, and I even wore my best approximation of Anthony Hopkins’ young Diego de la Vega clothes while attending third grade.
MOVIES
Collider

7 Disaster Films To Stream Right Now Before Moonfall

Throughout the history of cinema, disaster films have been made to serve as sort of a window to a version of our world that's being unraveled by a cataclysmic event, and it shows how humanity should bond together in apocalyptic times. That's the surface level M.O. Mostly, people flock to...
MOVIES
Collider

Melissa Barrera Explains How 'Scream' Became Her Very First Offer Without an Audition

Scream is a big deal for Melissa Barrera in a number of ways. Barrera’s been working steadily for quite some time now, breaking into Hollywood in a big way with Vida and In the Heights. But there’s no denying that sequel anticipation is especially high with a new Scream movie. One’s got to imagine that scoring a part in that ensemble was a dream gig for many. So not only was it a huge win for Barrera to score to the role of Samantha Carpenter, but the opportunity also came with an especially exciting career first; Scream 2022 marks the very first time Barrera was ever offered a role without auditioning first.
MOVIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy