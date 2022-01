Francesco Meli has canceled two upcoming performances due to a surgical procedure. The tenor took to social media and said, “I want to let you know that on 13th January I’ll be having a surgical operation here in Genoa, but I’m relaxed and in excellent hands. However, I have reluctantly been forced to cancel the Gala Concert with Plácido Domingo in Moscow on January 13th and to postpone a concert that means a lot to me: in Busseto with Eleonora Buratto for the inauguration of Tebaldi 100. I’ll give you the new date as soon as possible.”

