Following yet another stellar campaign from Green Bay Packers superstar quarterback Aaron Rodgers, many believe he is on track to win yet another MVP award. Rodgers has led the Packers to the No. 1 seed in the NFC and Green Bay is currently considered the best team in the NFC by most. However, there are some debating whether or not he will actually end up winning the prestigious MVP award.

NFL ・ 2 DAYS AGO