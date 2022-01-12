ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bluefield University pauses Herb Sims Youth Basketball League activities due to COVID

By Harper Emch
WVNS
BLUEFIELD, WV ( WVNS ) – Due to increased Covid cases in the Bluefield area, Bluefield University announced the Herb Sims Youth Basketball League will pause activities, beginning on Friday, January 14, 2021.

Teams in the league began practice the last week of December and games were slated to start throughout the next two weeks. The league said activities are set to resume in March.

The league consists of 12 teams with more than 130 kids participating.

