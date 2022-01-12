Deal Alert: Microsoft Surface Duo 128GB available again for $399

This story is part of CES, where CNET covers the latest news on the most incredible tech coming soon. Samsung's new Galaxy S21 FE is kicking off CES 2022 with a sequel to 2020's popular Galaxy S20 FE. The S21 FE will start at $700 (£699 or approximately AU$1,300) for the base model, which has 6GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage, then step up to $770 for the 8GB/256GB variant. International prices weren't available for the step-up model, $770 converts to about £570 or AU$1,070. For reference, last year's 5G version of the Galaxy S20 FE was also priced at $700 (£699, AU$1,149).
