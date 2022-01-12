ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Electronics

Deal Alert: Microsoft Surface Duo 128GB available again for $399

By Pradeep
mspoweruser.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleMicrosoft Surface Duo for $399 deal is now available again from Woot in the US. This is an AT&T locked variant, but you can get an unlock code through Microsoft or AT&T in few days. You can find the deal here....

mspoweruser.com

Comments / 0

Related
Digital Trends

Hurry — Samsung is practically giving away this Android tablet today

For affordable tablet deals that don’t sacrifice performance, you should check out the discounts that retailers are offering under their Samsung Galaxy Tab deals. The Samsung Galaxy Tab line includes flagship, high-performance tablets, but it also offers cheap options such as the Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 Lite, which Samsung is selling for just $120 after a $40 discount to the 32GB version’s original price of $160.
TECHNOLOGY
Digital Trends

Best Buy is handing out Samsung Galaxy Tabs for next to nothing

If you’ve been on the hunt for tablet deals, there are a few things to consider. You want tablets that come from a trusted brand, with reliable products that can withstand the wear and tear of daily use. Some of the best tablets on the market right now are made by Samsung as part of their Galaxy series. Samsung Galaxy Tab deals occupy a wide range of price points and technical specifications, with more affordable tablets for your kids or as a backup device to fully functional productivity machines that can help you get work done.
ELECTRONICS
CNET

Change these 5 Android settings on your phone right now

No matter which Android phone you have -- for instance, the Samsung Galaxy S21 or Google Pixel 6 -- your device comes with a set of predetermined settings. These settings include brightness, organization and light mode, but just because they're the default, that doesn't mean you're stuck with them. However,...
CELL PHONES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Android 11#Design#Microsoft Surface#At T#Screendual#Processorqualcomm#Wcdma#Umts#Gsm
CNET

You need to clear your Android phone's browser cookies and cache

Your Android phone's web browser is likely an app you use every day to look up everything, and as a result it may be filled with data accumulated when you browse the internet. This data serves a few different functions, typically filing your web browser's cache and cookies. It can help improve how quickly your browser loads by saving assets from websites you frequently visit as well as saving preferences, such as letting you stay logged into websites.
CELL PHONES
Phone Arena

Galaxy S22 Ultra looks absolutely breathtaking in new render

We have already seen quite a few Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra renders, as well as images and videos of dummy units, and also real-life shots, but if there is one picture that has the power to convince you to get the S/Note series hybrid, it's the one that has been shared by noted leaker Evan Blass today.
CELL PHONES
BGR.com

Samsung’s most exciting Galaxy upgrade might replace Android with a new OS

Samsung will soon unveil the Galaxy S22 series, which will deliver two different S22 experiences, including a Note-like model. But like every year, the newest Galaxy S will offer buyers one of the top Android experiences on the market. The company regularly delivers top-of-the-line specifications paired with Google’s latest Android release and Samsung’s UI customizations on top of that. The most exciting Galaxy upgrade that Samsung might deliver to loyal fans is something that seems impossible right now: Replacing Android with a new OS. But that’s the exciting part. That “something else” will not be a home-grown operating system. Instead, Samsung will reportedly embrace the Fuchsia upgrade that Google has been working on for a few years now.
CELL PHONES
BGR.com

Best Android phones in 2022: Which Android device is right for you?

Apple’s iPhone series is rarely all that surprising. When you get a new iPhone, the overall experience is likely to be very similar to your previous device. Not so on the Android side though. There are Android phones of all shapes and sizes — not to mention different price points. In other words, there should be an Android phone for everyone. But that also means that finding the best Android phones can be a hard task. Of course, that’s why we’ve put together this guide. There are a few things to consider before picking out an Android phone. For starters, you’ll want to...
CELL PHONES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Microsoft
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Electronics
NewsBreak
Android Devices
CNET

The 97-inch LG G2 is the biggest OLED TV yet. The 42-inch C2 is the smallest

This story is part of CES, where CNET covers the latest news on the most incredible tech coming soon. OLED TVs have better picture quality than the more common and less-expensive LCD-based TVs, but they're also available in fewer different sizes. But at CES 2022, LG is closing the size gap and hoping to broaden OLED's appeal: The massive 97-inch and relatively diminutive 42-inch versions represent the largest and smallest OLEDs yet.
ELECTRONICS
Android Police

Samsung Galaxy S20 FE and S10 are latest to get Android 12 update with One UI 4

Samsung has been killing it with swift OS updates in recent years, and it's no different with Android 12. In its bid to get the excellent One UI 4 out to as many phones as possible, as quickly as possible, the rollout process has now reached the Galaxy S20 FE and Galaxy S10 series. This comes right after Samsung started bumping the S20 and Note 20 to the latest version of Android — the Korean company is showing no signs of slowing down, which is excellent news for its customers.
CELL PHONES
SPY

3 Reasons How Asus Zenbook 17 Fold OLED UX9702 is Changing Computing

Foldables are increasingly becoming a normal part of the tech community. Just look at the handful of foldable smartphones around, so don’t expect this trend to fizzle out anytime soon. Asus, in particular, is making an impression on everyone with its Zenbook 17 Fold OLED UX9702 during CES 2022 — a foldable hybrid laptop that features a generous 17.3-inch 2,560 x 1,920 display when unfolded. It’s the world’s first foldable 17-inch OLED laptop and has intriguing uses, since it’s accompanied by a Bluetooth keyboard that can effectively give you that desktop experience anywhere you take it. Although, you can keep the...
TECHNOLOGY
Liliputing

Lenovo ThinkBook Plus is a laptop with a built-in graphics tablet

Lenovo has been dabbling in the dual-screen laptop space for the past few years with the ThinkBook Plus line of devices. While previous models had E Ink displays on the screen that allowed you to closed the laptop’s lid and use it as an eReader or note-taking device, Lenovo’s next-gen ThinkBook Plus is something different.
COMPUTERS
CNET

Galaxy S21 FE vs S20 FE: Same $700 price, but with notable changes

This story is part of CES, where CNET covers the latest news on the most incredible tech coming soon. Samsung's new Galaxy S21 FE is kicking off CES 2022 with a sequel to 2020's popular Galaxy S20 FE. The S21 FE will start at $700 (£699 or approximately AU$1,300) for the base model, which has 6GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage, then step up to $770 for the 8GB/256GB variant. International prices weren't available for the step-up model, $770 converts to about £570 or AU$1,070. For reference, last year's 5G version of the Galaxy S20 FE was also priced at $700 (£699, AU$1,149).
CELL PHONES
9to5Google

Samsung will update these devices to Android 12

Android 12 is still a very new version of the platform, but Samsung is launching the update for its Galaxy devices less than a month after Google’s own Pixel phones. More devices will be updated over the coming months, and Samsung has confirmed a preliminary list of devices that will be updated.
CELL PHONES
The Independent

Best laptops 2022: High-performance devices for working from home or gaming on the go

The best laptop is the one that does what you need it to, and as we enter 2022 you have the widest ever selection of brands, styles, prices and form factors to choose from.Maybe you’re working from home and – having considered and rejected the idea of dragging your desk onto the balcony – decided you want a fast and long-lasting laptop for tackling emails and taking Zoom calls in the sun. Perhaps your faithful old laptop has gone to the big blue screen in the sky and you’re finally ready to move on. Or you might be a student...
COMPUTERS
Digital Trends

The 2021 iPad is $50 off at Amazon today, but hurry!

It’s no secret that iPads are some of the most powerful and versatile devices you can own. Whether it’s for taking notes, playing immersive games, creating content, or watching high-definition movies, an iPad can do it all. You can even turn an iPad into your daily computer with additional peripherals. However, iPad deals tend to be few and far between, which is why we’re very excited to share this fantastic offer on an iPad that you can pick up on Amazon right now. You can buy the 2021 11-inch iPad Pro for just $749, which is a $50 discount on the original price of $799. That’s an absolute steal of a price for the latest version of the most powerful iPad yet. Keep reading to find out why this is one of the best tablet deals you can get right now.
ELECTRONICS
Phone Arena

Samsung Galaxy phones start receiving January 2022 security update

Samsung decided to end the 2021 year with a security update - the company is rolling out the January 2022 security update (although a bit prematurely) to various Galaxy devices as we type this. As with all updates of this kind, the new security update brings bug fixes and closes vulnerabilities that might hurt your Galaxy phone.
CELL PHONES

Comments / 0

Community Policy