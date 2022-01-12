Pret boosts pay to £10 per hour for thousands of staff

Workers moving to new jobs saw big pay rises in December as firms battled for staff, amid a nationwide labour shortage, new figures show.Starting salaries for both temporary band permanent staff rose rapidly in December, the Recruitment and Employment Confederation (REC) found.The group, which represents recruitment firms, said rates of pay inflation were close to record levels as demand for staff continued to outstrip supply.The REC polled around 400 recruitment consultancies, with respondents reporting "substantial increases" in both permanent and temporary placements.IT & computing was the most in-demand category for permanent staff during December, continuing a trend from the previous...
Comments / 0