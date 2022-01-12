Pret boosts pay to £10 per hour for thousands of staff

Tesco has revealed that around 13,000 temporary Christmas staff have been kept on to help it cope with staff absences due to Covid-19 as the group increased its earnings outlook thanks to a strong festive performance.The UK’s biggest supermarket said nearly half of the 30,000 temporary staff taken on over Christmas have been hired until at least the end of January as it battles with surging staff sickness levels due to the Omicron variant.Chief executive Ken Murphy said absence levels had been higher than normal over the past six to eight weeks, but were “manageable” and well below those seen...

RETAIL ・ 20 HOURS AGO