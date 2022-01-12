ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pret boosts pay to £10 per hour for thousands of staff

BBC
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articlePret A Manger is to raise the pay of thousands of its workers to more than £10 per hour, following the lead of other retailers and supermarkets. The sandwich chain said it wanted to invest in its staff as it recovered from the coronavirus pandemic which has battered its...

www.bbc.com

The Independent

Tesco keeps on 13,000 temporary workers due to surging Omicron absences

Tesco has revealed that around 13,000 temporary Christmas staff have been kept on to help it cope with staff absences due to Covid-19 as the group increased its earnings outlook thanks to a strong festive performance.The UK’s biggest supermarket said nearly half of the 30,000 temporary staff taken on over Christmas have been hired until at least the end of January as it battles with surging staff sickness levels due to the Omicron variant.Chief executive Ken Murphy said absence levels had been higher than normal over the past six to eight weeks, but were “manageable” and well below those seen...
RETAIL
The Independent

Pret raises wages for second time in months as business recovers from Covid

Pret a Manger is raising salaries for the second time in four months, as worker shortages drive up wages across the hospitality sector.The coffee shop chain said it would raise minimum hourly pay from £9.40 to £9.80, with more than 6,900 of its 8,500 staff to earn more than £10 an hour.Many workers could also earn extra through a bonus which awards £1.25 an hour to staff if they are scored highly by a mystery shopper. Pret said 80 per cent of staff receive the bonus each week on average.Pano Christou, CEO, said: “We’ve got big ambitions for Pret’s future,...
BUSINESS
investing.com

Britain's Sainsbury's to pay store staff at least 10 pounds an hour

LONDON (Reuters) - Sainsbury's, Britain's second largest supermarket group and one of the country's biggest private sector employers, will raise the basic hourly pay of its store workers to at least 10 pounds ($13.55) an hour from 9.50 pounds previously. The group said on Friday the rate will increase to...
BUSINESS
BBC

Sainsbury's raises pay to £10 an hour

Sainsbury's is set to become the latest UK supermarket to pay shop workers at least £10 an hour. It will increase its basic rate from £9.50 to £10 an hour for staff across its supermarkets and Argos stores from 6 March. Sainsbury's boss Simon Roberts said the...
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
#Supermarkets Sainsbury#Aldi#Costa#Asian#Itsu
1350kman.com

USD 383 to pay out retention bonuses to classified hourly staff

Classified hourly staff at USD 383 will receive a one-time retention bonus payment after action by the school board Wednesday. Employees who worked from Aug. 18 to Dec. 3 will receive $1 per hour for all hours worked during that time. Assistant Superintendent Eric Reid says the district will leverage federal ESSER funds to do so.
EDUCATION
The Independent

Big pay rises for UK workers changing jobs amid deepening labour shortage

Workers moving to new jobs saw big pay rises in December as firms battled for staff, amid a nationwide labour shortage, new figures show.Starting salaries for both temporary band permanent staff rose rapidly in December, the Recruitment and Employment Confederation (REC) found.The group, which represents recruitment firms, said rates of pay inflation were close to record levels as demand for staff continued to outstrip supply.The REC polled around 400 recruitment consultancies, with respondents reporting "substantial increases" in both permanent and temporary placements.IT & computing was the most in-demand category for permanent staff during December, continuing a trend from the previous...
BUSINESS
Daily Mail

Pret a Manger sales plunge to below a third of pre-pandemic levels in the City as bankers and office staff continue to work from home - and bosses urge Boris Johnson to end WFH guidance to fire up the economy

Pret A Manger is experiencing its worst trading in more than six months, according to a closely watched index, raising fears about the health of the UK's wider £15billion grab-and-go industry. Figures from Bloomberg's 'Pret Index' - named after the popular sandwich and coffee chain - show sales at...
RETAIL
Retail
Retail
Economy
Economy
NewsBreak
Grocery & Supermaket
NewsBreak
BBC
Coronavirus
Coronavirus
Indy100

Ikea cuts sick pay for unvaccinated staff members

Ikea has slashed its sick pay for unvaxxed employees who need to self-isolate if exposed to someone with Covid. Those who opted against the jab – by choice and with no mitigating circumstances – could receive as little as £96.35 a week (the Statutory Sick Pay minimum). Though Ikea disclosed that “all will be considered on a case by case basis.”
BUSINESS
The Independent

Businesses warn over LFT stocks after cut in self-isolation days

Business groups and unions have cautiously welcomed the Government’s decision to cut the number of self-isolation days to five.But some warned that ministers must ensure there is a steady flow of lateral flow tests (LFTs) for the changes to work.And the Royal College of Nursing called for its members to be exempt and to remain under seven-day isolation rules.For the new measures to truly have an impact it is important that availability of lateral flow tests remains consistent throughout the countryEmma McClarkin, BBPAGeneral secretary and chief executive Pat Cullen said: “Health and care workers must be exempt from a reduction...
WORLD
The Independent

Executive approves £55m scheme to help with energy bills

The Stormont Executive has agreed a £55 million scheme to subsidise households badly hit by rising energy costs.A one-off payment of £200 will be made automatically to around 280,000 eligible people in Northern Ireland in receipt of specified benefits.Stormont Communities Minister Deirdre Hargey said she hoped the first payments would be made next month.The payment will be administered by the UK Department of Work and Pensions and made through existing payment channels, without the need for an application.I know the impact that rising global energy prices are having on people on low incomesDeirdre HargeyStormont Communities Minister Deirdre Hargey said: “Huge...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
BBC

Don't use refund firms to claim tax rebates, says Which?

Using a company to help you claim a tax rebate could end up costing you hundreds of pounds extra according to consumer group Which?. Dozens of firms online offer to help customers claim back tax they're owed by HM Revenue & Customs, for example, for the Marriage Allowance. But these...
INCOME TAX
The Independent

Water company bosses ‘should have bonuses targeted’ for river pollution breaches

Bosses at water companies should have limits placed on bonuses if their firms pollute rivers in breach of permits , MPs have said. A environmental parliamentary committee made the suggestion in a report on the state of England’s rivers, which concluded these were “in a mess”. The Environmental Audit Committee (EAC) said water companies appeared to be “dumping untreated or partially-treated sewage in rivers on a regular basis”. This was often in breach of permits, which only allow this in exceptional circumstances, its report said.The MPs recommended Ofwat, the water services regulator, looked into what powers it had over remuneration...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
The Independent

NHS Lanarkshire is now ’emergency-only service’, suggests Labour leader

NHS Lanarkshire is now an “emergency-only service”, Anas Sarwar has suggested after the health board said its GPs will focus only on the most serious cases.During First Minister’s Questions on Thursday, Nicola Sturgeon emphasised the impact of the pandemic on the NHS, saying the suspension of services will not last any longer than necessary.On Wednesday, the health board announced it had asked all GPs to focus on the most urgent and time-critical care as part of a “managed suspension of services”.The health board declared a black alert in October last year as hospitals came under pressure.But Scottish Labour leader Mr...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

Free PPE extended for frontline health and social care staff

The Government has extended its offer of free personal protective equipment (PPE) for frontline health and social care staff in England following a public consultation.PPE will be available until March 31 2023 or until infection prevention control guidance is “withdrawn or significantly amended”, the Department for Health and Social Care (DHSC) said.It follows a consultation launched last October which received more than 5,000 responses, with 95% in favour of extending the offer.In April, a new portal will be rolled out to provide an easier and quicker way of centrally ordering the gear.We are extending the offer of free PPE to...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

Scottish Government promises £4 million cash to help unpaid carers

A £4 million support package to help Scotland’s “essential” unpaid carers has been unveiled by the Government.The funding was announced as social care minister, Kevin Stewart, highlighted the “vital role” of unpaid carers, who look after relatives and loved ones.However, with the coronavirus pandemic resulting in “many additional pressures” for this group, the Scottish Government pledged cash to help the organisations and services that support them.The bulk of the cash will go to local carers centres across Scotland, with £3 million being set aside to help them expand their work.Unpaid carers play a vital role in society and I know...
POLITICS
FingerLakes1.com

Social Security: Who gets an extra $200 per month?

Social Security checks with the COLA increase are set to go out in days, and some people can expect an increase worth hundreds. The COLA increase was 5.9% due to the inflation caused by COVID-19. The average increase for individuals will be around $92. Some people will see a rise...
BUSINESS
The Independent

Ovo Energy cuts a quarter of its staff after takeover of SSE

Ovo Energy is to cut a quarter of its staff as it struggles with soaring energy prices and taking on new customers from a rival supplier.The company told staff on Thursday that around 1,700 people would lose their jobs, with most staff expected to leave through voluntary redundancy. Union chiefs accuse Ovo's bosses of “blundering” by pressing ahead with a 2020 acquisition of SSE’s retail customers.Unite said it had warned against the takeover, which tripled Ovo’s annual turnover from £1.5bn to £4.5bn. The job cuts are understood to relate to Ovo’s plans to integrate SSE's business with its own.Ovo, which...
BUSINESS

