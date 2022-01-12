ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mariah Carey Is Writing Her First Children’s Book & It’s All About Christmas

By Delilah Gray
 1 day ago
Mariah Carey/JA/Everett Collection. JA/Everett Collection.

Mariah Carey, also known as the undeniable Queen of Christmas, is clearly creating a holiday-themed empire by releasing her first children’s book titled, The Christmas Princess.

The children’s book will be published by Henry Holt Books for Young Readers on Oct 25, 2022. It was co-written with Michaela Angela Davis and illustrated by Fuuji Takashi and is now available for pre-order on Amazon Kindle.

“So many of us have been drowning in ‘bleakocity’ for the last year and a half, why not create an enchanted land to escape to?” Carey told People on January 12. She added,”The Christmas Princess springs from the same need as my memoir The Meaning of Mariah Carey — to emancipate the little girl in me.” Carey released her memoir back in September 2020, gaining a Goodreads Award nomination.

She continued that the main character is her, saying, “Little Mariah represents my inner child believing in her own vision, she represents all children, especially those who feel like outsiders or ‘others,’ striving to believe in themselves.”

Creating the book, which is written for children of all ages, was life-changing, Carey told People adding, “It was empowering to transform my childhood turmoil into a modern classic fairytale full of wonder and boundless hope.”

The “All I Want For Christmas Is You” songstress shares two children, 10-year-old twins Monroe and Moroccan, with her ex-husband Nick Cannon.

And for Carey adult fans who are curious to read her memoir, The Meaning of Mariah Carey, it’s now for sale on Amazon, as well.

