Tell us: are you facing a steep rise in your energy bills in the UK?

By Guardian community team
 1 day ago
The predicted 50% rise in energy bills from April could trigger a national emergency for millions of older people, a charity has warned.

Customers are expecting a steep rise in what they pay for household energy, following the increase in the regulator’s price cap in October and the failure of several small providers. As the regulator Ofgem decides how to set the price cap for April onwards, some have predicted average bills could soar by as much as £700 a year.

We would like to hear what has happened to your energy bills. Have you seen a rise already? Have you been told that one is on its way? If so, by how much? What impact will this have on your household income? We also want to hear if you are coming to the end of a fixed rate tariff and face an increase.

Share your experiences

You can get in touch by filling in the form below or contact us via WhatsApp by clicking here or adding +44(0)7766780300. Your responses are secure as the form is encrypted and only the Guardian has access to your contributions.

One of our journalists will be in contact before we publish, so please do leave contact details.

If you’re having trouble using the form, click here. Read terms of service here and privacy policy here.

The Independent

Executive approves £55m scheme to help with energy bills

The Stormont Executive has agreed a £55 million scheme to subsidise households badly hit by rising energy costs.A one-off payment of £200 will be made automatically to around 280,000 eligible people in Northern Ireland in receipt of specified benefits.Stormont Communities Minister Deirdre Hargey said she hoped the first payments would be made next month.The payment will be administered by the UK Department of Work and Pensions and made through existing payment channels, without the need for an application.I know the impact that rising global energy prices are having on people on low incomesDeirdre HargeyStormont Communities Minister Deirdre Hargey said: “Huge...
The Independent

Big pay rises for UK workers changing jobs amid deepening labour shortage

Workers moving to new jobs saw big pay rises in December as firms battled for staff, amid a nationwide labour shortage, new figures show.Starting salaries for both temporary band permanent staff rose rapidly in December, the Recruitment and Employment Confederation (REC) found.The group, which represents recruitment firms, said rates of pay inflation were close to record levels as demand for staff continued to outstrip supply.The REC polled around 400 recruitment consultancies, with respondents reporting "substantial increases" in both permanent and temporary placements.IT & computing was the most in-demand category for permanent staff during December, continuing a trend from the previous...
The Independent

Government launches £3m support fund to help Scots with soaring energy bills

A multimillion pound support fund has been set up to help Scots facing soaring energy bills this winter.The £3 million Scottish Government scheme, which is to be run by Advice Direct Scotland will offer payments starting at £100, rising to £500 to clear outstanding debt, and will be paid direct to suppliers.Andrew Bartlett, chief executive of the advice service, said: “With recent energy prices rises and more on the horizon, we know that many Scots are facing financial difficulties at the moment.“Last year, we discovered that families were rationing energy such as only heating one room, and this fund...
The Independent

Devolved governments unite to demand urgent action on ‘cost of living crisis’

The UK Government is being challenged to “urgently intervene” and help households struggling with rising bills, with finance ministers from Scotland Wales and Northern Ireland uniting to demand action.Senior politicians from Edinburgh, Belfast and Cardiff joined forces to call for a plan to tackle what has been dubbed the “cost of living crisis”.Their plea followed a meeting with Chief Secretary to the Treasury Simon Clarke.Welsh Government finance minister Rebecca Evans said households “need to see urgent action from the Treasury to help people with rising bills and living costs”.She said rising energy bills are a “particular concern at the...
The Independent

British Gas boss warns energy prices to remain high for two years

The boss of Britain’s biggest energy supplier has warned that soaring gas prices which are fuelling a sharp rise in the cost of living could last for as long as two years.Chris O’Shea, the chief executive of British Gas owner Centrica, said the energy market “suggests that high gas prices will be here for the next 18 months to two years”.There was no reason to think that energy prices would come down “any time soon” and action must be taken to help people unable to afford their bills, he told the BBC.“When I talk to our customers and hear how...
The Independent

Fifth of people not visited bank branch since before pandemic – survey

A fifth (20%) of people have not visited a bank branch since before the Covid-19 pandemic, a survey has found.Less than a quarter (22%) of those surveyed for KPMG UK had visited a branch once within the previous six months, as more people have gone online to do their day-to-day banking.Around one in seven (13%) had visited their bank during the previous week, according to the survey of 2,000 people carried out in November 2021.Although many individuals are visiting bricks and mortar bank branches less frequently, they're often vital for the most vulnerable members of society to manage their personal...
The Independent

Energy bill rise ‘could trigger national emergency for millions of older people’

The predicted 50% rise in energy bills from April could trigger a national emergency for millions of older people, a charity has warned.Age UK has urged ministers to take immediate and decisive action on energy bills to “mitigate the potentially devastating impact of the escalating crisis”.In a letter this week to Business Secretary Kwasi Kwarteng and Work and Pensions Secretary Therese Coffey, the charity wrote: “We know that many older people on low incomes already feel under so much financial pressure that they are rationing their energy use, and this is causing us real concern.Make no mistake, this situation will...
The Independent

Bank of mum and dad fuels financial inequality – with more than property

Think parent handouts and a property ladder boost comes to mind – those with the cash available set their kids up with a deposit for their first home, sometimes even the second step too.But the bank of mum and dad doesn’t stop there these days, with more than half the UK’s parents contributing towards university costs, half allowing adult children to stay at home rent-free, and almost the same number stumping up for a car.A quarter of parents are still setting aside cash for adult offspring in savings accounts and ISAs. One in 10 is even contributing to a pension,...
The Independent

MSE founder to fund £100,000 advice service for vulnerable energy customers

MoneySavingExpert founder Martin Lewis is to fund a new £100,000 advice service for vulnerable energy customers, warning bills will rise by 51% on April 1 “unless the Government intervenes”.Mr Lewis said the money would go to fuel poverty charity National Energy Action (NEA) to “free up its helplines” by April 1, when expected increases to the Government’s energy price cap will come into effect on consumers’ bills.In a tweet, Mr Lewis wrote that April 1 would see energy bills rise by 51% unless the Government intervened, adding: “Now pls Govt provide more help for em to advise on. We can’t...
The Independent

Ministers will ‘look closely at all the options’ on household finances

Boris Johnson’s Government “recognises the pressure” that people are facing on their household finances including on their energy bills and will “continue to look closely at all the options that exist”, a Treasury minister has said.Chief Secretary to the Treasury Simon Clarke told MPs that at the autumn Budget the Government “put in place a host of measures to help families with the cost of living”.His comments came as the Commons heard Labour would tax North Sea oil and gas companies to help reduce VAT on UK energy bills.Setting out Labour’s plans for a VAT cut to household energy bills during the...
