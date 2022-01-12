New York City is one of the best and most unique places in the world (ah, who are we kidding? The best & most unique).

There are countless reasons to fall in love with NYC every day, but one of the main ones is that there’s so much here that you have access to — from culture to food to opportunities — that other cities just can’t complete with.

So we asked our readers & followers: “What’s your favorite thing New York has that you can’t get anywhere else?”

Of course the list could’ve been even longer (practically to infinity), but we chose our favorites!

Here are 35 things New York City has that you can’t get anywhere else, some funny, some heartfelt, all completely true:

1. “The opportunity and experience of life is unlike anywhere else…yeah the rent is too damn high but that’s the price of admission!”

2. “Neighborhoods with all the little restaurants and services in each area.”

3. “An obvious one, but really good bagels.”

4. “Diversity like in no other place.”

5. “The amazing vibration that can’t be found anywhere else.”

6. “The freedom to be myself unapologetically.”

7. “Damn good pastrami sandwich. I’ve traveled all over the U.S. I seek out sandwiches in all the places I visit. No city has pastrami as good as this city.”

8. “The ability to go through absolutely anything and everything only to come out stronger, nuttier, and more entertaining than ever.”

9. “The incredible stories of our people. Most resilient and brilliant in the world!”

10. “I can name so many, but breakfast sandwiches! I member when I was a teen went down South and asked for one; they looked at me and asked ‘what is that?’ I was hurt and ready to go back home.”

11. “A massive audience at a moment’s notice.”

12. “Great music on almost every corner.”

13. “24-hour corner stores.”

14. “Black-and-whites.”

15. “Everything within walking distance!”

16. “If you fall down on the street, random strangers will stop and ask if you’re okay. Love NYers!”

17. “ I always loved a good street pretzel. People watching. Waking to everything from our apartment. Any kind of food you want, any time of day.”

18. “Egg sandwich on a hard roll!! Everywhere else thinks you mean a day old stale roll!”

19. “Broadway shows.”

20. “Most you can find anywhere but that’s the beauty of New York. So much all in one place that is unlike any other. What can you NOT find in N.Y.?”

21. “Transportation convenience! 3 international airports, 3 cruise ship terminals, helicopter, MTA bus, MTA subway, Metro North, Amtrak, Path train, taxis, car service, aerial tram, Citi Bikes, ferries, pedicabs, rental cars, etc.”

22. “NYC has a feeling like no other place!!”

23. “Fruit/veggie stands all day all night.”

24. “Central Park.”

25. “Magnolia Banana Pudding”

26. “Normalizing eating and drinking alone.”

27. “Chinatown and Little Italy thisclose.”

28. “Artichoke Basille’s pizza at 3 a.m.”

29. “Amazing people watching.”

30. “Good tap water.”

31. “24-hour subway.”

32. “The feeling of community in your neighborhood without talking to anybody.”

33. “The vibe it’s like no other place.”

34. “The skyline.”

35. “New Yorkers.”

