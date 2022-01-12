ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ken Schott’s ECAC Hockey Faceoff Selections 2021-22: Week 13

By Ken Schott
The Daily Gazette
 1 day ago
PHOTOGRAPHER: Peter R. Barber Union's Ville Immonen handles the puck next to Quinnipiac's Marcus Chorney during a Dec. 4 game at Messa Rink.

A reduced ECAC Hockey schedule because of COVID-19 issues last week meant some mediocre results in Week 12 of the Faceoff Selections.

The majority of the participants went 3-3. They were burned, including me, by picking North Dakota to sweep Cornell in Grand Forks, N.D. Instead, it was Cornell doing the sweeping.

Dan Dickinson and Dutch Crazy posted the best records in Week 12, going 5-1-0 each.

Here is a look the standings, with Week 12 records in parentheses:

Ryan Fay 91-41-17 199 points (3-3-0)

Brian Unger 90-42-17 197 points (3-3-0)

Kevin Sokolski 89-43-17 195 points (3-3-0)

GB-BE-ME 89-43-17 195 points (3-3-0)

Achilles 3-7-5 89-43-17 195 points (4-2-0)

Me 89-44-16 194 points (3-3-0)

David Trestick 86-46-17 189 points (3-3-0)

Andy Weise 86-46-17 189 points (4-2-0)

Jim Kalohn 85-47-17 187 points (3-3-0)

Matthew Ruffini 84-48-17 185 points (3-3-0)

Rowena Watson 83-49-17 183 points (4-2-0)

Togany 83-49-17 183 points (4-2-0)

Dan Dickinson 83-49-17 183 points (5-1-0)

Rich Large 82-50-17 181 points (4-2-0)

Dutch Crazy 82-50-17 181 points (5-1-0)

RedLiner36 84-53-12 180 points (3-3-0)

Towell68 79-53-17 175 points (2-4-0)

Christopher Chadwick 77-55-17 171 points (2-4-0)

Richard Derrick 71-61-17 159 points (2-4-0)

Harvey Kagan 71-63-15 157 points (0-6-0)

Union Bob 71-40-12 154 points (4-2-0)

Time for my Week 13 selections. Tentatively, there are 11 games between Friday and Tuesday. Your picks must be in by 7 p.m. Friday. A reminder to make sure that you don’t miss any games when submitting your picks. Email your picks to schott@dailygazette.com.

Here are my picks:

FRIDAY

Union at St. Lawrence — Union 2, St. Lawrence 1

RPI at Clarkson — Clarkson 3, RPI 2

No. 18 Harvard at No. 2 Quinnipiac — Quinnipiac 4, Harvard 3

No. 9 Cornell at Yale — Cornell 5, Yale 1

Colgate at Brown — Colgate 3, Brown 1

SATURDAY

Union at Clarkson — Clarkson 4, Union 1

RPI at St. Lawrence — RPI 3, St. Lawrence 2

Cornell at Brown — Cornell 7, Brown 2

Colgate at Yale — Colgate 3, Yale 2

SUNDAY

Dartmouth at Quinnipiac — Quinnipiac 6, Dartmouth 1

TUESDAY

Princeton at Quinnipiac — Quinnipiac 5, Princeton 0

More from The Daily Gazette:

Categories: College Sports, Sports

Comments / 0

