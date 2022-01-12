ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Financial Reports

Intuitive Surgical Expects 31% Jump In FY21 Revenues

By Vandana Singh
Benzinga
Benzinga
 1 day ago
Cover picture for the article

Intuitive Surgical Inc (NASDAQ: ISRG) posted interim Q4 sales of $1.55 billion, +17% Y/Y, better than the consensus of $1.51 billion. Preliminary 2021 revenue of approximately $5.71 billion increased 31% Y/Y, ahead of analysts' estimate...

www.benzinga.com

Comments / 0

Related
smarteranalyst.com

Intuitive Surgical Releases Q4 Preliminary Results; Shares Down

This article was originally published on TipRanks.com. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (ISRG) released its preliminary fourth-quarter and full-year fiscal 2021 results, which exceeded analysts’ estimates. Following the news, shares fell 1.5%, closing at $323.16 on January 12. Intuitive is a technology leader in minimally invasive care, and a pioneer in...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Benzinga

GrowGeneration Stock Dives On Revised FY21 Revenue Outlook Of $420-$422M

Hydroponics innovator GrowGeneration Corp. (NASDAQ:GRWG) reported its revised full-year 2021 revenue expectations of $420 million to $422 million, versus $193 million for 2020 – an increase of 118%. The fourth-quarter revenue expectation is between $88 million to $90 million. Same-store sales for 2021 are expected to grow 24.4% for...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Benzinga

Expert Ratings For Qorvo

Over the past 3 months, 7 analysts have published their opinion on Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) stock. These analysts are typically employed by large Wall Street banks and tasked with understanding a company’s business to predict how a stock will trade over the upcoming year. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish...
STOCKS
Benzinga

Expert Ratings For Clearwater Analytics Hldg

Analysts have provided the following ratings for Clearwater Analytics Hldg (NYSE:CWAN) within the last quarter:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. These 10 analysts have an average price target of $26.3 versus the current price of Clearwater Analytics Hldg at $18.27, implying upside. Below is a summary of how...
STOCKS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Da Vinci
Benzinga

Looking At Intuit's Recent Whale Trades

A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bullish stance on Intuit. Looking at options history for Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) we detected 10 strange trades. If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 50% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 50% with bearish.
MARKETS
Reuters

Experian quarterly revenue rises on N.America strength

Jan 14 (Reuters) - The world's largest credit data firm Experian (EXPN.L) on Friday reported a 14% rise in its third-quarter revenue, fuelled by robust demand for its consumer services in North America. The London-listed company said it now expects annual revenue to grow between 16% and 17%, compared with...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Benzinga

Expert Ratings For Life Storage

Within the last quarter, Life Storage (NYSE:LSI) has observed the following analyst ratings:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. These 5 analysts have an average price target of $155.4 versus the current price of Life Storage at $142.115, implying upside. Below is a summary of how these 5 analysts...
STOCKS
Benzinga

Expert Ratings For Bloom Energy

Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE) has observed the following analyst ratings within the last quarter:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. According to 5 analyst offering 12-month price targets in the last 3 months, Bloom Energy has an average price target of $31.0 with a high of $34.00 and a low of $26.00.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Stapler#Y Y#Da Vinci Surgical Systems#Fy21#Isrg
Benzinga

(RELI) - Analyzing Reliance Global Group Inc. - Common Stock's Short Interest

Reliance Global Group Inc. - Common Stock's (NASDAQ:RELI) short percent of float has risen 265.65% since last its last report. The company recently reported that it has 630.20 thousand shares sold short, which is 53.86% of all regular shares that are available for trading. Based on its trading volume, it would take traders 0.3 days to cover their short positions on average.
STOCKS
Benzinga

Where VMware Stands With Analysts

Over the past 3 months, 10 analysts have published their opinion on VMware (NYSE:VMW) stock. These analysts are typically employed by large Wall Street banks and tasked with understanding a company’s business to predict how a stock will trade over the upcoming year. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish...
STOCKS
Benzinga

5 Stocks Insiders Are Selling

When insiders sell shares, it indicates their concern in the company’s prospects or that they view the stock as being overpriced. Either way, this signals an opportunity to go short on the stock. Insider sales should not be taken as the only indicator for making an investment or trading decision. At best, it can lend conviction to a selling decision.
STOCKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Financial Reports
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Nasdaq
NewsBreak
Markets
NewsBreak
FDA
MarketWatch

Intuitive Surgical provides upbeat revenue outlook, even in face of COVID-19 resurgence

Shares of Intuitive Surgical Inc. eased 0.2% in premarket trading Wednesday, after the minimally invasive care company provided an upbeat fourth-quarter revenue outlook, amid strength in its instruments and accessories business and as the COVID-19 resurgence impacted results. The company said it expects fourth-quarter revenue of "approximately" $1.55 billion, up 17% from a year ago and above the FactSet consensus of $1.51 billion. Instruments and accessories revenue is expected to increase 13% to $843 million, which is above the FactSet consensus of $755.1 million. The company said fourth-quarter procedures with its da Vinci surgical system increased about 19% from a year ago, while the resurgence of COVID-19 later in the quarter impacted procedures. The company said COVID-19 will likely continue to hurt procedure volumes. The stock has gained 1.1% over the past three months through Tuesday, while the S&P 500 has gained 8.3%.
MARKETS
Seekingalpha.com

CW Petroleum reports FY21 gross revenues to exceed $8M

CW Petroleum (OTCQB:CWPE) reports FY21 gross revenue to exceed $8M (+16% Y/Y). In addition, the company continues to seek to expand its proprietary no ethanol gasoline sales into the Northeastern USA and Chicago markets in 2022. “Since our inception, we have taken deliberate strategic and operational actions that have resulted...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
MarketWatch

Philips stock tumbles toward biggest selloff since 2008 after downbeat revenue outlook

The U.S.-listed shares of Koninklijke Philips N.V. plunged 15.7% toward a near two-year low in morning trading Wednesday, after the Netherlands-based medical technologies and products company provided a downbeat revenue outlook, citing "intensified global supply chain shortages" and the postponement of customer equipment installations. The stock, which was the biggest decliner listed on the NYSE, was headed for the biggest one-day selloff since it dropped 15.9% on Oct. 15, 2008. The stock is also on track for the lowest close since March 2020. Philips said overnight that it now expects fourth-quarter revenue of approximately EUR4.9 billion ($5.6 billion), which is about EUR350 million below previous guidance. "[W]e faced significantly intensified global supply chain issues across our businesses, in addition to customer postponement of equipment installations in hospitals," said Chief Executive Frans van Houten. Separately, the company said it increased the field-action provision related to the Philips Respironics recall by around EUR225 million, due to higher volumes of devices requiring remediation and increased supply costs. Philips' stock has plunged 24.2% over the past three months, while the S&P 500 has gained 8.3%.
STOCKS
bioworld.com

Intuitive exceeds revenue estimate with strong system sales despite pandemic pressures

Intuitive Surgical Inc. benefited from keen interest in resuming surgeries during pandemic troughs and hospitals investing in its Da Vinci robotic system in preparation for a more endemic phase of COVID-19, Intuitive CEO Gary Guthart said in a presentation at the J.P. Morgan 40th Annual Healthcare Conference on Jan. 12. The company’s unaudited preliminary fourth quarter and full year 2021 results also showed strong growth in procedure volumes – 19% year-over-year compared to 2020 and 13% compared to 2019. Still, Intuitive reported that “during 2021, COVID-19 resurgences continued to impact Da Vinci procedure volumes. The impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the company’s business has, and continues to, differ by geography and region.”
PUBLIC HEALTH
Medagadget.com

Medical Robotic System Market is expected to exhibit a CAGR of 14.3% | Intuitive Surgical, Transenterix, Medrobotics, Verb Surgical

Medical robotic systems, such as rehabilitation robotic systems, laparoscopic robotic systems, spine robotic systems, and surgical robotic systems, are used in numerous medical application such as surgery, depending on its usage. Furthermore, these systems help reduce hospital stay, improve outcome of surgery, and causes less trauma to the patient. Robotic systems are also used to make accurate and precise decisions based on the medical images obtained. They are also used in radiosurgery, where focused beam of ionizing radiation are directed at the patient, primarily to treat tumors. May medical robotic systems are under research and development, and are expected to be approved by the FDA in the coming future.
BUSINESS
investing.com

Infosys Jumps After Raising Forecast for Annual Revenue

Investing.com – Infosys ADRs (NYSE: INFY ) rose 5% on Wednesday after the company raised its annual revenue guidance following a strong third quarter. India’s second-largest software services firm said it expects revenue growth of 19.5% to 20% for the financial year to March, compared with the 16.5% to 17.5% growth predicted earlier. It retained the operating margin forecast of 23% at midpoint of its guidance range. Third-quarter operating margin was 23.5%.
MARKETS
Benzinga

Benzinga

Detroit, MI
25K+
Followers
98K+
Post
12M+
Views
ABOUT

Our mission is to connect the world with news, data and education that makes the path to financial prosperity easier for everyone, everyday.

 https://www.benzinga.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy