ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Markets

Why Jaguar Health Shares Are Rising

By Henry Khederian
Benzinga
Benzinga
 1 day ago
Cover picture for the article

Jaguar Health Inc (NASDAQ:JAGX) shares are trading higher following a Tuesday 13G filing from Oasis Capital showing a 9.99% stake in the company. According to the filing, Oasis Capital...

www.benzinga.com

Comments / 0

Related
Benzinga

Why United Airlines And American Airlines Shares Are Rising

Shares of several airline companies, including United Airlines Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:UAL) and American Airlines Group Inc (NASDAQ:AAL), are trading higher in sympathy with Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) after the company reported fourth-quarter earnings results. Delta Air Lines reported quarterly earnings of 22 cents per share which beat the analyst...
ECONOMY
Benzinga

Why Snap Shares Are Falling Today

Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP) shares are trading lower after Cowen & Co analyst John Blackledge downgraded the stock from Outperform to Market Perform and lowered the price target from $75 to $45 per share. Snap Inc. operates as a camera company in the United States and internationally. The company offers Snapchat,...
STOCKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Jaguar Health Inc Lrb#Jagx#Oasis Capital#Canalevia Ca1#Jaguar Animal Health#Ios
healththoroughfare.com

Pfizer CEO Drops Bomb News About Omicron Variant And Covid Vaccines

It’s been just revealed that the CEO of Pfizer had something pretty interesting to say about two covid jabs and the Omicron variant. Just to refresh your memory, the new covid variant called Omicron has been making headlines all over the news for a while now, even though the symptomatology is a mild one.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
Benzinga

Why Are Evofem Biosciences Shares Rising On Wednesday?

Evofem Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ: EVFM) shares are trading higher after the Health Resources and Services Administration (HRSA) and the U.S. Department of Labor issued updated guidance related to contraceptive access. The new guidance specifies that most insurers and pharmacy benefit managers (PBMs) must provide coverage, with no out-of-pocket costs to...
INDUSTRY
Benzinga

Why Nio, Xpeng And Li Auto Shares Are Rising Today

NIO Inc (NYSE:NIO), XPeng Inc (NYSE:XPEV) and Li Auto Inc (NASDAQ:LI) are trading higher Wednesday following positive analyst coverage from Macquarie. Macquarie analyst Erica Chen initiated coverage on Nio with an Outperform rating and announced a $37.70 price target. The Macquarie analyst also initiated coverage on XPeng and Li Auto with Outperform ratings.
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Nasdaq
NewsBreak
Markets
NewsBreak
FDA
Benzinga

Why Alibaba And Pinduoduo Shares Are Rising

Shares of several Chinese companies, including Alibaba Group Holding Ltd – ADR (NYSE:BABA) and Pinduoduo Inc – ADR (NASDAQ:PDD), are trading higher following data that showed China's inflation rose slower than expected in December, which increased policy easing optimism. Alibaba and Pinduoduo also saw strength last week amid...
STOCKS
MarketWatch

Biogen stock falls more than 6% after Medicare plans coverage limits for pricy Alzheimer's drug

Biogen Inc. shares fell more than 6% in the extended session Tuesday after the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services, which oversees the Medicare program, said it plans to cover the biotech's controversial Alzheimer's drug Aduhelm and future others like it only in certain instances. CMS's proposal is that Food and Drug Administration-approved monoclonal antibodies such as Aduhelm and others in its class would be covered for people with Medicare only if they are enrolled in "qualifying clinical trials," the agency said. The proposed determination is open to public comment for 30 days. If the proposal is finalized, CMS will review each clinical trial submitted to decide whether it meets its criteria. Medicare patients participating in these trials would be eligible to receive coverage of the drug, related services, and other routine costs, CMS said. Aduhelm, the first new treatment for Alzheimer's in 20 years, was approved by the FDA for the treatment of the neurodegenerative disease in June but its sales have disappointed investors and have been a small portion of what Biogen expected.
MARKETS
Benzinga

Why PayPal, Trade Desk And RingCentral Shares Are Rising Today

Shares of multiple tech and software companies, including Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL), RingCentral Inc (NYSE:RNG) and Trade Desk Inc (NASDAQ:TTD) are all trading higher rebounding following Monday's weakness and as investors weigh comments from Fed Chair Powell. The sector has been under pressure amid a recent rise in yields, which has weighed on growth stocks.
STOCKS
Reuters

Merck expects COVID-19 pill molnupiravir to be effective against Omicron

Jan 10 (Reuters) - Merck's COVID-19 oral pill molnupiravir has a mechanism of action that can work against Omicron and any other variant, a company executive said on Monday. "We're very confident that it will effect Omicron ... This mechanism in molecule (will) work for Omicron, and I would imagine against any variant that comes up," Dean Li, president of Merck Research Laboratories, said at J.P. Morgan's annual healthcare conference.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
Motley Fool

Why Shares of Beauty Health, The RealReal, and Warby Parker Were Down Today

Shares of many consumer-facing companies were trading lower on Monday afternoon, on investor concerns about the growing likelihood of higher interest rates in the United States. Here's where things stood as of 2:15 p.m. ET for these three consumer companies' stocks, relative to their closing prices on Friday:. Beauty Health...
BUSINESS
Benzinga

Why Discovery Shares Are Rising Today

Discovery Inc (NASDAQ: DISCA) is trading higher Friday following bullish analyst coverage from BofA Securities. BofA Securities analyst Jessica Relf Ehrlich upgraded Discovery from a Neutral rating to a Buy rating and raised the price target from $34 to $45. Ehrlich believes the company's merger with WarnerMedia could potentially create...
STOCKS
Benzinga

Why Absci Shares Are Soaring Today

Absci Corp (NASDAQ: ABSI) is trading higher Friday after the company announced a research collaboration with Merck & Co Inc (NYSE: MRK). The collaboration will utilize Absci’s AI-powered Integrated Drug Creation Platform. The company will deploy its Bionic Protein non-standard amino acid technology to produce enzymes tailored to Merck’s biomanufacturing applications. Absci will receive an upfront payment, as well as other milestone payments.
STOCKS
MarketWatch

GlaxoSmithKline, Vir increases supply of COVID-19 antibody therapy to Canada to 20,000 doses

GlaxoSmithKline PLC announced Thursday an agreement to supply the Government of Canada with 20,000 doses of Sotrovimab, the COVID-19 monoclonal antibody therapy the company developed with Vir Biotechnology Inc. . The agreement follows Canada's initial order of 10,000 doses of Sotrovimab announced in October, which included options for additional purchases. Sotrovimab was authorized for injection by Health Canada in July 2021 to treat mild to moderate COVID-19 in adults and adolescents 12 years old and older who are at high risk for hospitalization and death. Glaxo's stock slipped 0.1% in afternoon trading and Vir shares eased 0.1%, while the S&P 500 gained 0.1%.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Benzinga

Benzinga

Detroit, MI
25K+
Followers
98K+
Post
12M+
Views
ABOUT

Our mission is to connect the world with news, data and education that makes the path to financial prosperity easier for everyone, everyday.

 https://www.benzinga.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy