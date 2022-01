Shares of Block (NYSE:SQ) -- the fintech company formerly known as Square -- were up by a little more than 3.5% as of 3:18 p.m. ET Tuesday. That move extended a rebound that started to take shape on Monday, seemingly prompted by Block's growing interest in developing a Bitcoin (CRYPTO:BTC) mining chip. The actual prod for this newfound bullishness, however, may actually be bigger and more nuanced, as well as non-permanent.

STOCKS ・ 2 DAYS AGO