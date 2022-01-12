Propane tanks coming up in short supply

XENIA — From heating your home to grilling – if you use propane you might have a problem getting it. Consumers are likely able to find the gas, but the tanks that hold it are in short supply.

Tyler McCormick of Collett Propane in Xenia said supply chain issues have hit the propane industry. From finding truckers, to hauling the gas to the tanks that store it – new customers who don’t already have tanks might have to wait.

People who have propane grills could be impacted too.

>> Chaminade Julienne announces death of longtime assistant basketball coach

“Finding new propane tanks either the smaller cylinder or the big home heat tanks can take six months to a year and sometimes even longer than that from the point we order them to the point we actually get them,” McCormick said.

He said the tank shortage is affecting new home builds and new customers who want to switch their heating system to propane.

“Right now, we’ve got some tanks and other tanks rom other suppliers that are trying to help us out. So, we’ve got some tanks and the waiting list isn’t too bad right now. But it’s hard to say what will happen next month. They’re going out as fast as we can get them in,” McCormick said.

Most customers who heat their home buy about 800 gallons of fuel and right now propane will cost them about $2.59 a gallon, which is more than $2,000, McCormick said.

He suggests saving money by locking in a rate with your provider when they offer contracts in the summer.

©2022 Cox Media Group