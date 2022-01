(BUSINESS) 3D printing has been booming and it doesn’t stop at tangible products. 3D printing is now being used in automotive manufacturing. Steve Jobs said, “Innovation distinguishes between a leader and a follower.” Although Americans may not recognize the Czech car manufacturer Škoda, the company produced its first car in 1905. Today, over 100 years later, the automotive company announced it’s using 3D printing to streamline the car manufacturing process. The Czech Republic recognizes Škoda as an innovator in auto manufacturing for their commitment to new technologies that make it easier and quicker to design and produce cars.

ENGINEERING ・ 9 DAYS AGO