Quest Diagnostics Preliminary Q4 Revenues Down 9 Percent

By staff reporter
360dx.com
 2 days ago

NEW YORK — Quest Diagnostics on Wednesday said that it expects to post a roughly 9 percent year-over-year drop in fourth quarter revenues, but a more than 14 percent jump in revenues for the full-year 2021. Quest said that revenues for the fourth quarter are expected to be...

www.360dx.com

