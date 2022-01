USD/JPY has traded at 113.99 on Thursday as the US dollar bleeds out. US yields are on the back foot again as markets rethink balance sheet runoff. USD/JPY is on the verge of breaking below 114 the figure at the time of writing after falling from a high of 114.70 today. The US dollar is being kicked down along with US yields as markets think twice about a faster pace of tapering by the Federal Reserve and wonder if they have priced the Fed too hawkishly.

CURRENCIES ・ 16 HOURS AGO