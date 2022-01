Northwest Health Physicians’ Specialty Hospital (PSH) in Fayetteville is offering robotic-assisted total knee replacement surgical services. “For everyone involved — surgeons, staff and patients — this new way of performing total knee replacements has the potential to offer a number of key benefits and advantages,” Adam Bracks, chief executive officer of PSH, said in a statement. “We know the decision to have joint replacement is often a difficult one, and we believe these robotically-assisted technologies have the potential to make it easier for patients and surgeons moving forward.”

