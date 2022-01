Breath of the Wild has one of the most interesting soundtracks in the Zelda series. While some fans have criticized how music was implemented within the game (myself being one of them), that should not take away from the quality of the music itself. There are an assortment of wonderful new and returning melodies for players to enjoy across their long adventure. Compared to other Zelda games, Breath of the Wild actually has one of the more extensive soundtracks in the series, with the official physical soundtrack taking up 5 CDs.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 6 DAYS AGO