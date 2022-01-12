ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies

SAG Awards Nominations Analysis: What Happened to Kristen Stewart and the ‘Belfast’ Boys?

By Scott Feinberg
The Hollywood Reporter
The Hollywood Reporter
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4NbNLU_0djlSs6G00

Talk about all over the place!

This year’s SAG Awards film nominating committee, comprised of 2,500 people chosen at random from SAG-AFTRA’s overall membership, revealed its nominations on Wednesday morning — they voted between Dec. 6 and Jan. 9 — and offered a lot of conflicting signs.

In the highest-profile category, best ensemble (which many voters treat as an equivalent of best picture), the nom-com selected the mostly Irish cast of Belfast , the largely deaf cast of CODA , the very diverse cast of King Richard and the overflowing-with-A-listers casts of Don’t Look Up and House of Gucci . A best ensemble nomination is a nice way of recognizing all of the performers who worked on a film, which might explain why the nom-com then elected to recognize, in its individual acting categories, performers other than the men of Belfast (lead actor Jude Hill and supporting actors Jamie Dornan and Ciaran Hinds ), the women of CODA (lead actress Emilia Jones and supporting actress Marlee Matlin ), King Richard ’s scene-stealing supporting actress Aunjanue Ellis and anyone associated with Don’t Look Up . Except that they did nominate Belfast ’s supporting actress Caitriona Balfe , King Richard ’s lead actor Will Smith and both lead actress Lady Gaga and supporting actor Jared Leto for House of Gucci , which makes those other omissions harder to understand.

Meanwhile, the nom-com excluded from the best ensemble category T he Power of the Dog , even though members liked it enough to nominate it in three individual acting categories, for lead actor Benedict Cumberbatch , supporting actor Kodi Smith-McPhee and supporting actress Kirsten Dunst ; Being the Ricardos , even though lead actor Javier Bardem and lead actress Nicole Kidman both made the cut; and West Side Story , a large and strong ensemble if ever there was one, nominating only its supporting actress Ariana DeBose . Go figure.

These days, though, a best ensemble nom is far more notable than a best ensemble miss. For years, it seemed like a best ensemble miss was the kiss of death for a film’s prospects of winning a best picture Oscar; indeed, only Braveheart managed to overcome the former to win the latter — until, that is, the last four years, within which three other films ( The Shape of Water , Green Book and Nomadland ) did the same. So my main takeaway from the category this morning is that King Richard , CODA , Don’t Look Up and House of Gucci have considerable support and should not be underestimated — we already knew that about Belfast — in a year in which there will be 10 nominees for the best picture Oscar.

The truth is that this morning’s most glaring absence was that of the long-presumed frontrunner for the lead actress award, Spencer ’s Kristen Stewart , who finished in her category behind not only Kidman and Gaga, but also The Lost Daughter ’s Olivia Colman and two stars of films which came and went from the conversation relatively early — or so it seemed — Respect ’s Jennifer Hudson and The Eyes of Tammy Faye ’s Jessica Chastain . Perhaps the perception that Stewart was out front was somewhat exacerbated by the echo chamber of Twitter, on which she is enormously popular. But whatever happened, this is a bad blow to her standing — in the 27 years in which the SAG Awards have preceded the Oscars, no performance which wasn’t even nominated for a SAG Award went on to win a best actress Oscar. And being MIA today is also less than encouraging news for Parallel Mothers ’s Penelope Cruz , West Side Story ’s Rachel Zegler , Licorice Pizza ’s Alana Haim , The Tragedy of Macbeth ’s Frances McDormand , The Last Duel ’s Jodie Comer or Passing ’s Tessa Thompson .

The lead actor category, however, went more or less as expected, with Smith, Cumberbatch and Bardem joined by Tick, Tick… Boom! ’s Andrew Garfield and The Tragedy of Macbeth ’s Denzel Washington . I suspect that Nightmare Alley ’s Bradley Cooper and C’mon, C’mon ’s Joaquin Phoenix didn’t miss by much (Cooper in particular, given that his co-star Cate Blanchett made the cut in the supporting actress category), so they can’t be counted out the rest of the way. But today probably represented the last best hope for several longer-shots to start gathering enough momentum to carry them all the way to an Oscar nom — among them Cyrano ’s Peter Dinklage , Pig ’s Nicolas Cage , Jockey ’s Clifton Collins Jr. , Licorice Pizza ’s Cooper Hoffman and No Time to Die ’s Daniel Craig . (Worth noting: Red Rocket ’s Simon Rex was ineligible because his film was made outside of SAG-AFTRA’s Low Budget Feature Agreement.)

Over in the supporting actress category, the usual suspects — Balfe, Dunst, DeBose and Blanchett — were joined by Passing ’s Ruth Negga , who, interestingly enough, was not nominated by SAG en route to her best actress Oscar nom for Loving five years ago. She does fine work in this film, too, but is far from a slam-dunk moving forward, given the high regard for the work — in higher-profile films — of Ellis, Matlin, The Lost Daughter ’s Jessie Buckley , C’mon C’mon ’s Gaby Hoffmann , Being the Ricardos ’s Nina Arianda and two beloved veterans, DeBose’s co-star Rita Moreno and Balfe’s costar Judi Dench , both of whom are past Oscar winners. Plus, one can never count out Meryl Streep ( Don’t Look Up ). Sadly, for longer shots like Mass Ann Dowd and Martha Plimpton and The Tragedy of Macbeth ‘s Kathryn Hunter , this is probably the end of the line.

Supporting actor is fascinating, with Smit-McPhee, Kotsur and Leto joined by two A-listers who took on smaller-than-usual parts, The Tender Bar ’s Ben Affleck (this is his first-ever individual SAG Award nom) and the aforementioned Cooper, this time for Licorice Pizza — again, instead of the Belfast guys or, for that matter, Smit-McPhee’s co-star Jesse Plemons , Don’t Look Up ’s Jonah Hill , Being the Ricardos ’s J.K. Simmons or any of several worthy options from the large ensembles of West Side Story and King Richard . Smit-McPhee and Kotsur have been nominated for every significant award for which they have been eligible thus far and seem like locks moving forward. And Cooper seems like an increasingly good bet for his hilarious off-the-wall send-up of an only-in-Hollywood character who many Academy members remember well, and a nom for him in this category might also be seen as a way of recognizing his Nightmare Alley performance, as well. Looking ahead, I’m less confident about Affleck, whose movie is at just 53% on Rotten Tomatoes, and Leto, whose Gucci performance is incredibly divisive, as was his performance in The Little Things , for which he received a SAG nom but not an Oscar nom in this same category. Those two strike me as very vulnerable given the likely Academy coattails of Belfast , The Power of the Dog and West Side Story .

Finally, I will just compliment the SAG Awards’ TV nom-com on some wonderful selections. Perhaps they could have spread their noms amongst a larger pool of shows, given how much great programming there is these days, but the shows they did recognize are almost all eminently worthy. The Korean drama Squid Game , which is the most-watched show in the history of Netflix, is now the first non-English-language show to receive a best ensemble nom — SAG-AFTRA, we should note, was also the first major group to get behind the Korean film Parasite en route to its best picture Oscar win — and was also nominated in each of the individual acting categories (Lee Jung-Jae for male actor and Jung Ho-Yeon for female actor). Paramount Network’s ratings hit Yellowstone , for its fourth season, has finally received its first, long-overdue major nomination, in the drama ensemble category. And who can argue with Hulu’s Dopesick , The Great , Only Murders in the Building and The Handmaid’s Tale ; HBO Max’s Hacks ; Apple’s Ted Lasso (which claimed four of the 10 comedy acting noms); and HBO’s Succession (which nabbed four of the 10 drama acting noms), The White Lotus and Mare of Easttown ?!

Final voting for the SAG Awards begins Jan. 19 and closes Feb. 25, the Friday before the ceremony. Let the games begin!

Comments / 0

Related
The Hollywood Reporter

Matthew McConaughey, Reese Witherspoon, Laura Dern Among Those Remembering Jean-Marc Vallee: “Our Hearts Are Broken”

Stars took to social media on Monday to remember Big Little Lies and Dallas Buyers Club director Jean-Marc Vallée, who died unexpectedly at the age of 58 over the weekend. Vallée’s frequent collaborators Reese Witherspoon and Laura Dern, whom he directed in Wild and Big Little Lies, remembered the late helmer on Instagram. Witherspoon posted a short tribute on her Instagram stories before posting a more detailed tribute on Instagram later on Monday. “I will always remember you as the sun goes down. Chasing the light. On a mountain in Oregon. On a beach in Monterey. Making sure we all caught a little...
CELEBRITIES
The Hollywood Reporter

Jessica Chastain Says Her ‘355’ Stunt Double Pushed a Bruise Back Into Her Head After On-Set Fall

Jessica Chastain did a number of her own stunts for her upcoming female-led and star-studded action-thriller The 355 — but one resulted in a hospital visit. The actress and producer appeared alongside her co-star Penélope Cruz Wednesday night on The Late Late Show with James Corden to promote the upcoming spy-flick, and while there, revealed how one stunt during a fight sequence had led to her hitting her head on a marble floor. “I had fallen and hit my head. I misjudged the distance. I heard a crack,” Chastain recalled to a shocked audience before joking, “No, yeah, that might be why...
CELEBRITIES
The Hollywood Reporter

Nicole Kidman Wonders if ‘Being the Ricardos’ Marketers Were “Scared” to Feature Her

Nicole Kidman is weighing in on the continued debate over the casting decisions for Being the Ricardos. In a New York Times profile published Sunday, the actress addressed social media chatter surrounding her role as comedy icon Lucille Ball in writer-director Aaron Sorkin’s recently released Amazon Studios film. Kidman, who stars opposite Javier Bardem’s Desi Arnaz, replaced Cate Blanchett, who was previously attached. Kidman acknowledged being aware of naysayers who wanted the role to go to someone bearing a more striking resemblance to Ball or more known for comedy, such as Debra Messing, who had publicly lobbied for the part. “I’m not...
MOVIES
In Style

Bradley Cooper Called His 4-Month Marriage to Jennifer Esposito "an Experience"

Who: Oscar-nominated actor, producer, and director Bradley Cooper, 46, and SAG Award-winning actress and entrepreneur Jennifer Esposito, 48. How They Met: Since neither actor has shed much light on their time together, we don't have a firm idea of how they met. That said, they were both fairly ubiquitous TV and film actors in the early to mid 2000s, so the crossover potential is endless … Audition? Network party? We may never know.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kathryn Hunter
Person
Cate Blanchett
Person
Caitriona Balfe
Person
Marlee Matlin
Person
Nicole Kidman
Person
Kristen Stewart
Person
Martha Plimpton
Person
Meryl Streep
Person
Jared Leto
Person
Ariana Debose
Person
Javier Bardem
Person
Kirsten Dunst
Person
Benedict Cumberbatch
In Style

George Clooney Said He Was Responsible for the Failure of His Marriage to Talia Balsam

Who: Actress Talia Balsam, 62, and Oscar-winning actor, producer, writer, and director George Clooney, 60. How They Met: According to a 1996 Vanity Fair profile, Balsam and Clooney hit it off while co-starring in a "local play" in 1984. She broke up with him, they got back together, and he proposed, the relationship culminating in a Las Vegas wedding in December 1989.
CELEBRITIES
BGR.com

This unsettling new Netflix drama has everyone talking

Don't Miss: Thursday's deals: COVID rapid tests, 99¢ Amazon Smart Plug, AmazonBasics mega-sale, more The #3 movie in the US on Netflix right now is an original feature film that the streamer released in the final days of 2021. That capped a pretty aggressive film release schedule over the past year, which saw the service release at least one new original movie a week. By the end, it had given us everything from Mank to Da 5 Bloods, The Harder They Fall, and The Power of the Dog, to name just a few examples. Five days into the new year, meanwhile,...
TV & VIDEOS
Glamour

Sandra Bullock and Channing Tatum Are Hilarious in the Trailer for Their New Movie

Sandra Bullock comedies are iconic, and the trailer for her latest, The Lost City, proves she has another hit on her hands. In the movie, Sandra Bullock plays Loretta Sage, a romance novelist promoting her new book, The Lost City of D. Channing Tatum plays Alan, a model and cover star of Loretta's books who seems to confuse himself for Sage's fictional character, Dash. Things don't seem to be going right for Loretta, but then in comes Daniel Radcliffe as a very rich man in a crisp white three-piece suit. He reads Loretta's book and wants her to help him find the titular Lost City. Except he's not asking: He's kidnapping her and forcing her to help.
MOVIES
ETOnline.com

Bradley Cooper Recalls the Moment When Lady Gaga 'Blew My Mind'

Bradley Cooper says there was a scene in A Star Is Born that seemed simple (keyword: seemed) but truly it was a tall order for someone of Lady Gaga's stature to pull off so exquisitely. And it was in that seemingly simplest moment that the 46-year-old actor says his mind was blown away by the triple-threat star.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sag Awards#Belfast#Film Star#Sag Aftra#Irish#Coda#House#West Side Story
digitalspy.com

Leonardo DiCaprio had an issue with Meryl Streep nudity in Netflix movie

Anchorman and Vice director Adam McKay is back with a new satirical comedy movie coming to Netflix. Titled Don't Look Up, it stars huge names including Jennifer Lawrence and Leonardo DiCaprio as two low-level astronomers, Meryl Streep as the President of the United States, and Cate Blanchett, Tyler Perry, Ron Perlman, Jonah Hill, Timothée Chalamet, Chris Evans, Ariana Grande and more in other roles.
MOVIES
Popculture

Ben Affleck's New Movie Going Straight to Streaming After Being Pulled From Theatrical Slate

One of Ben Affleck's next movies will only be released on streaming platforms after Disney pulled the project from its release schedule earlier this month. Deep Water, an erotic thriller co-starring No Time to Die star Ana de Armas, was scheduled to open in theaters on Jan. 14. It was directed by Fatal Attraction filmmaker Adrian Lynne and is based on a Patricia Highsmith novel.
MOVIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Netflix
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Salon

The worst film performances of 2021

There were some astonishing performances in 2021, most notably the multilayered work by Tessa Thompson in "Passing" and Benedict Cumberbatch in "The Power of the Dog." Simon Rex gave the year's "comeback" performance in "Red Rocket" — even if he won't call it that. Agathe Rousselle had an unforgettable breakthrough with her debut in "Titane." And Colman Domingo delivered a stunning, shapeshifting turn in "Zola" that may be the year's scariest screen role. Even Josh Hartnett embodied white privilege brilliantly in the documentary series "Exterminate All the Brutes."
MOVIES
purewow.com

Sandra Bullock Currently Has Two Movies on Netflix’s Top Ten List

Sandra Bullock ought to be crowned the Queen of Netflix. The 57-year-old actress has not one, but two movies on the streaming service’s list of most-watched movies. This includes The Unforgivable and Premonition, which are ranked first and eighth (respectively). So, what’s all the hype? Let’s start with The...
MOVIES
Popculture

Gal Gadot Lands Iconic Disney Villain Role

Gal Gadot is going from hero to villain. She may be known for bringing DC Comics' Wonder Woman to the big screen, but now she's slated to play an iconic Dinsey villain. Deadline reported in November that Gadot was cast as the Evil Queen in the upcoming live-action adaption of Snow White. She will star opposite Rachel Zegler, who's playing the titular role in Disney's remake.
MOVIES
Fox News

Audrey Hepburn’s son reacts to news of Rooney Mara playing ‘Breakfast at Tiffany’s’ star in biopic

Audrey Hepburn’s son is speaking out amid news that Rooney Mara is playing the late actress in a new biopic. On Thursday, Variety confirmed that a film about the iconic actress starring the 36-year-old is in the works at Apple. Oscar-nominated director Luca Guadagnino of "Call Me by Your Name" fame is attached to the project with Mara producing. "The Giver" co-writer Michael Mitnick is also on board to write the script.
CELEBRITIES
US Magazine

Lucille Ball Lookalikes! Nicole Kidman, Debra Messing and More Celebs Dressed as the ‘I Love Lucy’ Star

They all love Lucy. Celebs have admired Lucille Ball for decades, and several stars have paid tribute by dressing up as the TV icon. Of course, Nicole Kidman is doing more than just dressing up for Being the Ricardos. The actress learned about both the I Love Lucy character, Lucy Ricardo, and Ball herself to bring the pioneer to life for the December 2021 Amazon Prime movie.
CELEBRITIES
theplaylist.net

Lucille Ball’s Daughter Was “Devastated” When Cate Blanchett Dropped Out Of ‘Being The Ricardos’

When the discussion about “Being the Ricardos” is brought up, most people talk about the casting controversy surrounding Aaron Sorkin’s picks to play Lucille Ball and Desi Arnaz, Nicole Kidman and Javier Bardem, respectively. A lot has already been made about the Bardem/Arnaz situation, but apparently, there’s a bit more to the Kidman situation than just fans being upset over her being chosen. In fact, well before Kidman was attached and before Aaron Sorkin was brought on to write and direct, there was another A-lister signed to take on the lead role in the film—Cate Blanchett.
CELEBRITIES
Popculture

An Infamous Tom Hanks Flop Is Exiting Netflix Soon

Director Lana Wachowski is back at the box office next week with The Matrix Resurrections next week, which will definitely send people down a rabbit hole of her past work. However, you might want to catch the 2013 drama Cloud Atlas, an infamous but ambitious flop, before it leaves Netflix on Jan. 31. Starring Tom Hanks, Halle Berry, Hugh Grant, and Hugo Weaving, Cloud Atlas tells the story of reincarnation, with souls traveling through different moments in time and showing how an act of kindness can have a ripple effect through history and the universe.
TV & VIDEOS
The Hollywood Reporter

The Hollywood Reporter

Los Angeles, CA
22K+
Followers
8K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

The Hollywood Reporter is the premier destination & most widely trusted resource for entertainment news, reviews, videos & more.

 https://www.hollywoodreporter.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy