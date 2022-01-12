ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
POTUS

Trump abruptly ends NPR interview

By Maureen Breslin, The Hill via Nexstar Media Wire
NEWS10 ABC
NEWS10 ABC
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2zZGIP_0djlSooa00

WASHINGTON ( The Hill ) — NPR is reporting that former President Donald Trump abruptly ended an interview after being pressed on his repeated baseless claims that the 2020 election was stolen from him.

‘I’m tired of being quiet!’: Biden calls for voting rights passage

The network said it had tried to conduct an interview with Trump for six years, but the former president had declined until Tuesday evening. The interview was planned to last 15 minutes, it added. However, Trump reportedly ended it after nine minutes when he was pressed on his claims about the 2020 election and questioned about the January 6 riot at the Capitol.

Throughout the interview, Trump reportedly pushed for his fellow Republicans to support his claims and views that the election in 2020 was rigged. He quickly got off the phone after being questioned about whether his claims of election fraud inspired the Capitol attack, NPR said.

Pressures aligning on Biden, Democrats to forgive student loans

NPR said it asked Trump about a quote from his former lawyer, Rudy Giuliani , shortly after the election. “This is not a fraud case,” Giuliani told a judge at the time. The network also noted the fact that multiple judges, many of whom Trump appointed, ruled against him.

“It was too early to ask for fraud and to talk about fraud. Rudy said that, because of the fact it was very early with the—because that was obviously at a very, very—that was a long time ago. The things that have found out have more than bore out what people thought and what people felt and what people found,” Trump replied.

Trump says politicians who won’t confirm boosters are ‘gutless’

Before abruptly ending the interview, Trump could not cite evidence of any widespread voter fraud in the 2020 presidential election, the network reported.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to NEWS10 ABC.

Comments / 0

Related
Axios

Trump calls McConnell a "loser" before hanging up on NPR host

Former President Trump abruptly cut short an interview with NPR on Tuesday after being pressed about his false, baseless claims of election fraud in 2020 and lambasting Republicans who have spoken out against them. Why it matters: The interview once again highlights the extent to which Trump is willing to...
POTUS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
The Independent

‘We simply did not win the election for the presidency’: GOP senator says no evidence for Trump claims

A Republican senator who broke publicly with former President Donald Trump amid the latter’s false claims about the 2020 election worked on Sunday to reiterate that the former president lost to Joe Biden fairly.As the nation focused its attention on the one-year anniversary of the attack on the US Capitol, senator Mike Rounds joined ABC’s This Week to dismiss the falsehoods that Mr Trump and his loyalists within the GOP continue to spread about his defeat."We simply did not win the election, as Republicans, for the presidency,” Mr Rounds said on Sunday.He then warned that Mr Trump’s falsehoods only...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
CBS News

Trump claims absolute immunity in attempt to toss January 6 suits from Democrats, Capitol Police officers

Washington — Lawyers for former President Donald Trump argued Monday that he is entitled to broad immunity from civil lawsuits attempting to hold him accountable for his role in the January 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol, as they sought to convince a federal judge to toss out a trio of lawsuits filed against him in the wake of last year's violent assault.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Rudy Giuliani
Person
Donald Trump
Washington Post

Jan. 6 committee broaches witness tampering and Trump

A few weeks ago, Jan. 6 committee member Rep. Liz Cheney (R-Wyo.) floated a specific crime she suggested President Donald Trump might have committed that day: “corruptly” obstructing or attempting to obstruct an “official proceeding” — that is, Congress’s counting of electoral votes. On...
POTUS
Washington Post

Judge challenges Trump claim of ‘absolute immunity’ from Jan. 6 lawsuits

A federal judge challenged Donald Trump’s claim of “absolute immunity” from allegations that he incited the violent Jan. 6 Capitol riot as his attorneys asked Monday to toss out three lawsuits by Democratic House members and police officers seeking damages for physical and emotional injuries they incurred in the assault.
POTUS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Npr#Election Fraud#Voting Rights#Republicans#Democrats
NPR

Trump tells NPR he isn't giving up his 2020 election lies

In an interview with NPR, former President Donald Trump made it clear that he hasn't moved on from his 2020 election loss, and it's causing a rift within the Republican Party. Trump maintains his false claims that the election was stolen from him, and while most Republicans have fallen in line, some desperately want to move on.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Republican Party
NewsBreak
Capitol
NewsBreak
POTUS
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Democratic Party
NEWS10 ABC

NEWS10 ABC

14K+
Followers
6K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Your local news leader providing the most up-to-date information about what is happening in your community, at news10.com.

 https://www.news10.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy