ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Daytona Beach, FL

News-Journal to change print delivery schedule

By Staff Report
Daytona Beach News-Journal
Daytona Beach News-Journal
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3vxz68_0djlSbL900

Responding to continued rapid shifts toward digital news consumption, The Daytona Beach News-Journal is announcing a change in print delivery frequency beginning March 26.

The News-Journal will cease home delivery on Saturdays but instead will provide subscribers with a full digital replica of the newspaper that day, filled with local news, advertising and features such as comics and puzzles. The new model means subscribers will get newspapers delivered to their home six days a week, with a digital newspaper available every day.

"Our commitment to bringing our readers the most up-to-date local news remains our core mission," said News-Journal Deputy Managing Editor David Wersinger. "And we'll continue to pursue it with laser focus. But the platforms on which our readers are consuming news continues to evolve."

He added, "Make no mistake, however. Our print newspapers remain a vital and important part of our strategy."

The Saturday digital replica, or e-Edition, will have the same look and news as the printed newspaper. The digital format also has some additional features, such as the ability to clip and share articles with friends and family and adjust the text size.

In addition, subscribers of The News-Journal will now have access to the USA TODAY Network’s full suite of e-Editions across the country, as well as ad-free access to the USA TODAY Crossword puzzle. The News-Journal is part of the USA TODAY Network, and the change being announced today also is taking place at numerous other publications in the network.

All print subscribers of The News-Journal have full digital access, meaning they have the ability to read news updates throughout the day, subscriber-only stories and video and audio features, among other benefits. Subscribers also have 24/7 access to obituaries, legal notices, and classifieds on our website.

News and sales staffing at The News-Journal will not change as a result of this. However, those staffs will be even better aligned toward digital news delivery.

Delivery times for the other days of the week will remain unchanged.

Anyone with questions about the change can access their account at news-journalonline.com or call customer service at 877-777-6377.

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Lubbock Avalanche-Journal

Lubbock Avalanche-Journal announces change in Saturday delivery

Responding to continued rapid shifts toward digital news consumption, the Lubbock Avalanche-Journal is announcing a change in print delivery frequency beginning March 19. The Avalanche-Journal will cease home delivery on Saturdays, and instead will provide subscribers with a full digital replica of the newspaper that day, filled with local news, advertising and features such as comics and puzzles. The new model means subscribers will get newspapers delivered to their home six days a week, with a digital newspaper available every day.
LUBBOCK, TX
The Daily Times

The Daily Times will to cease Saturday print deliveries March 19; editions continue online

FARMINGTON — Responding to continued rapid shifts toward digital news consumption, The Daily Times is announcing a change in print delivery frequency beginning March 19. The Daily Times will cease home delivery on Saturdays but instead will provide subscribers with a full digital replica of the newspaper that day, filled with local news, advertising and features such as comics and puzzles. The new model means subscribers will get newspapers delivered to their home six days a week, with a digital newspaper available every day.
FARMINGTON, NM
WIBW

Topeka Capital-Journal cuts Saturday home deliveries

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Topeka Capital-Journal is cutting Saturday home deliveries. In the January 13 edition, CJ wrote: “Responding to continued rapid shifts toward digital consumption, the Topeka Capital-Journal is announcing a change in print delivery frequency beginning the second Saturday in March.”. The change is that there...
TOPEKA, KS
Journal & Courier

Lafayette Journal & Courier changing print delivery frequency, expanding digital access

Responding to continued rapid shifts toward digital news consumption, the Journal & Courier is announcing a change in print delivery frequency beginning March 5, 2022. The Journal & Courier will cease home delivery on Saturdays but instead will provide subscribers with a full digital replica of the newspaper that day, filled with news, advertising and features such as comics and puzzles. The new model means subscribers will get newspapers delivered to their home six days a week, with a digital newspaper available every day.
LAFAYETTE, IN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Business
City
Daytona Beach, FL
Daytona Beach, FL
Business
The Daily News Journal

Daily News Journal to end Saturday delivery, enhance digital experience for subscribers

In response to a continued shift toward digital consumption, The Daily News Journal is announcing a change in print delivery frequency — beginning March 19. The Daily News Journal will cease home delivery on Saturdays and replace this service with a full digital replica of the newspaper, filled with local news, advertising and features such as comics and puzzles.
ECONOMY
Great Falls Tribune

Great Falls Tribune to end Saturday print delivery, will offer enhanced e-Editions

Responding to continued rapid shifts toward digital news consumption, the Great Falls Tribune is announcing a change in print delivery frequency beginning March 26. The Tribune will cease home delivery on Saturdays but instead will provide subscribers with a full digital replica of the newspaper that day, filled with local news, advertising and features such as comics and puzzles. The new model means subscribers will get newspapers delivered to their home six days a week, with a digital newspaper available every day.
GREAT FALLS, MT
Corpus Christi Caller-Times

What to know about changes to the Caller-Times' print delivery frequency

Responding to continued rapid shifts toward digital news consumption, the Corpus Christi Caller-Times is announcing a change in print delivery frequency beginning on March 19. The Caller-Times will cease home delivery on Saturdays but instead will provide subscribers with a full digital replica of the newspaper that day, filled with local news, advertising and features such as comics and puzzles. The new model means subscribers will get newspapers delivered to their home six days a week, with a digital newspaper available every day.
CORPUS CHRISTI, TX
The State Journal-Register

SJ-R to change print home delivery beginning March 19, enhance e-Edition online

Responding to continued rapid shifts toward digital news consumption, The State Journal-Register is announcing a change in print delivery frequency beginning March 19. The SJ-R will cease home delivery on Saturdays but instead will provide subscribers with a full digital replica of the newspaper that day, filled with local news, advertising and features such as comics and puzzles. The new model means subscribers will get newspapers delivered to their home six days a week, with a digital newspaper available every day.
ECONOMY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Home Delivery#Newspapers#The News Journal#The Usa Today Network
bizjournals

Courier Journal to go to six days a week for print edition

The Courier Journal will switch to a six-day print edition, dropping Saturdays. The media outlet made the announcement earlier today:. "Responding to continued rapid shifts toward digital news consumption, The Courier Journal is announcing a change in print delivery frequency beginning March 5. The Courier Journal will cease home delivery...
ECONOMY
The News Leader

Saturday editions: Print changes coming for a day a week of News Leader production

How people get their news digitally keeps changing, and we're adjusting all the time to deliver our journalism to Staunton, Waynesboro and Augusta County. Some of these shifts have been rapid, and we monitor the best way to produce the award-winning reporting we do. After some study, The News Leader is making a change in print delivery frequency beginning March 26.
AUGUSTA COUNTY, VA
Delaware Online | The News Journal

The News Journal to stop printing Saturday edition, will offer complete digital replica

Responding to continued rapid shifts toward digital news consumption, The News Journal is announcing a change in print delivery frequency beginning March 19. The News Journal will cease production of a printed newspaper on Saturdays and instead will provide subscribers with a full digital replica of the newspaper that day, filled with local...
ECONOMY
wvxu.org

Enquirer dropping printing and delivery of Saturday papers

The Cincinnati Enquirer, which took three-day holidays from printing and delivering newspapers Thanksgiving and New Year's weekends, will eliminate Saturday print delivery on March 5. "The Enquirer will cease home delivery on Saturdays, but instead will provide subscribers with a full digital replica of the newspaper that day (at Cincinnati.com)...
CINCINNATI, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Customer Service
The Courier & Press

Evansville Courier & Press changing print delivery frequency

Responding to continued rapid shifts toward digital news consumption, the Evansville Courier & Press is announcing a change in print delivery frequency beginning March 5. The Courier & Press will cease home delivery on Saturdays but instead will provide subscribers with a full digital replica of the newspaper that day, filled with local news, advertising and features such as comics and puzzles. The new model means subscribers will get newspapers delivered to their home six days a week, with a digital newspaper available every day.
EVANSVILLE, IN
Lancaster Eagle-Gazette

Eagle-Gazette announces change in print delivery frequency

Responding to continued rapid shifts toward digital news consumption, the Lancaster Eagle-Gazette is announcing a change in print delivery frequency beginning March 5. The Eagle-Gazette will cease home delivery on Saturdays but instead will provide subscribers with a full digital replica of the newspaper that day, filled with local news, advertising and features such as comics and puzzles. The new model means subscribers will get newspapers delivered to their home six days a week, with a digital newspaper available every day.
LANCASTER, OH
Eastern Progress

Eastern Progress announces print publication schedule for spring semester, free advertising

The Eastern Progress is excited to announce its Spring 2022 special edition newspapers and the continuation of free advertising for all university affiliated organizations, groups and departments. This free advertising offer also applies to online and social media ads too. For more information about our advertising opportunities, email business manager...
RICHMOND, KY
veronews.com

COVID surge closes iconic restaurants

New COVID-19 infections more than doubled again this past week – setting a seven-day pandemic record with 1,407 new cases – and at least two iconic Ocean Drive restaurants had to close temporarily due to staffing shortages. Both the Ocean Grill in Sexton Plaza and Waldo’s Restaurant at...
INDIAN RIVER COUNTY, FL
click orlando

Florida property insurers dropping homeowners based on roofs’ age

ORLANDO, Fla. – Homeowners in Florida are being dropped from their insurers because of the age of their roofs, according to the Insurance Information Institute. It is the latest twist in Florida’s ongoing property insurance problem. [TRENDING: WATCH: SpaceX launches Transporter-3 mission, sticks sonic boom-generating landing | Shopping...
FLORIDA STATE
Daytona Beach News-Journal

Daytona Beach News-Journal

1K+
Followers
531
Post
118K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Daytona Beach, FL from Daytona Beach News-Journal.

 http://news-journalonline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy