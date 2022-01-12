ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Portsmouth, RI

Portsmouth High School will move to distance learning Thursday and Friday

By Newport Daily News
The Newport Daily News
 1 day ago
PORTSMOUTH — Because of staffing shortages related to the COVID-19 pandemic, Portsmouth High School will move to distance learning on Thursday, Jan. 13, and Friday, Jan. 14.

Superintendent Thomas Kenworthy made the announcement Wednesday in an email to the school community. No other schools will be impacted, he said.

COVID in schools:How is COVID affecting student, teacher absenteeism in Newport County schools? We checked.

