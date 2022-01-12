Metro Police investigating after man shot, injured on Lebanon Pike
Nashville, TENNESSEE – According to the Metro Nashville Police Department, the shooting occurred around 11:10 p.m. Tuesday. It happened on...nashvillenewshub.com
Nashville, TENNESSEE – According to the Metro Nashville Police Department, the shooting occurred around 11:10 p.m. Tuesday. It happened on...nashvillenewshub.com
Nashville News Hub does not focus on news for the sake of news. Our goal is to be local and relevant to the people in Nashville. Always choose Nashville News Hub, because the truth matters.https://nashvillenewshub.com/
Comments / 0