Before 2018, small hotel owners in Brazil trying to reach new customers faced a conundrum: they could use major online booking platforms to reach a larger number of tourists, but, in doing so, they could not then offer price reductions through smaller platforms. The largest booking platforms forbade businesses from offering deals through other channels if they wanted to use their platform. In 2018, the Brazilian competition authority put a stop to these conditions, allowing hotel operators to offer lower prices through different sites and tourists to shop around for better deals. By all accounts, business is bigger and better—benefiting both tourists and businesses.

