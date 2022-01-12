Fire crews battled an early morning house fire on Greenwood Ave
Clarksville, TENNESSEE – According to the Clarksville Fire Rescue, this incident occurred around 1:10 a.m. Tuesday. It happened on Greenwood Ave. Clarksville...nashvillenewshub.com
Clarksville, TENNESSEE – According to the Clarksville Fire Rescue, this incident occurred around 1:10 a.m. Tuesday. It happened on Greenwood Ave. Clarksville...nashvillenewshub.com
Nashville News Hub does not focus on news for the sake of news. Our goal is to be local and relevant to the people in Nashville. Always choose Nashville News Hub, because the truth matters.https://nashvillenewshub.com/
Comments / 0