PHOENIX — Chelsea Moldovan, the wife of injured police officer Tyler Moldovan, shared her first statement with the public since Tyler was shot eight times on Dec. 14. "The emotional rollercoaster we have all been on has been unimaginable," Chelsea Moldovan said in a statement sent out by the Phoenix Police Department. "Our family and I are overwhelmed at the incredible outpouring of support we have received."

PHOENIX, AZ ・ 2 DAYS AGO