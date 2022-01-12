ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
How Choreographer Alvin Ailey Fused Dance and Civil Rights Activism

 1 day ago

Cover picture for the article“I feel like I fell in love with him,” says director Jamila Wignot of choreographer Alvin Ailey, the subject of her mesmerising new documentary, Ailey. “And I don’t know if that’s always the best mode to take as a documentarian but I see this film as really a portrait and a...

How Attending Alvin Ailey's Opening Night Gala Reminded Me About The Beauty Of Black People

Our editor attended Ailey's opening night gala in NYC and this is a personal account about her experience. The night of the Alvin Ailey Opening Night Gala was not only a beautiful piece of nostalgia following their return to the stage after two years, but a reminder that COVID had completely ripped me from my sense of personal style. Though the invitation clearly read “gala,” I found myself consistently second, third, and fourth guessing my choices of outfits, fragrance, lip color, and shoes. Anyone who knows me personally can attest to the fact that casualwear is my best friend – mom jeans, an oversized tee and some kicks are typically my way to go. But don’t let the clean Air Forces fool you; I can put a piece together in a hot second.
Ailey review – illuminating film about the choreographer Alvin Ailey

“Alvin Ailey is black and universal,” says the actor Cicely Tyson as she presents him with a lifetime achievement award in a clip from 1988 that opens this thoughtful documentary about the African American dancer and choreographer. Film-maker Jamila Wignot pays particular attention to the specificity of Ailey’s black influences: the church, blues music and his southern upbringing, all of which informed his best-known work, Revelations (1960).
Alvin Ailey quotes on life, dance and the Black experience

Exploring the Black American experience through choreography, Alvin Ailey searched for “truth in movement.” In his legacy, artists continue to be inspired by the profound impact of his work and words. Here are selected quotes from Ailey on the beauty and hardships of dance and life as he experienced them.
Alvin Ailey’s legacy continues to inspire across generations

Journalist Kayla Stewart reflects on Alvin Ailey’s lasting impression on American culture. On the stage of the New York City Center, there’s a slight rumbling that emerges from the stage, almost as if it knows the floors will soon be shaken to their core. Black dancers emerge, dressed in garments reminiscent of the Baptist churches that lined the rural south, nightclubs and Biblical stories. The dancers give their full selves to the art, true to the ballet’s creator – Alvin Ailey – a man who no doubt gave his whole self to the ongoing development and expansion of Black American storytelling through dance.
How choreographer Justin Peck helped reimagine 'West Side Story' for the 21st century

It takes some nerve to tackle a beloved artistic creation and make changes for new audiences. It's kind of like painting a moustache on the Mona Lisa (which was in fact done, by dada-ist Marcel Duchamp in 1919, to much public amazement). But that's exactly what's been done with West Side Story: 64 years after its Broadway opening, and 60 years after its film version, some of the brightest lights in show business — including director Stephen Spielberg and writer Tony Kushner — have re-imagined the legendary musical. They're following in the footsteps of the original work's creators: composer Leonard Bernstein, lyricist Stephan Sondheim, book author Arthur Laurents and stage director and choreographer Jerome Robbins.
'American Masters' recalls Alvin Ailey

How do you describe a dance or dancer? What words can convey the distance between a choreographer’s concept and its execution in motion? A moving and poetic exploration of the burden of “legend” status, “American Masters” (8 p.m., PBS, TV-14, check local listings) profiles dancer and choreographer Alvin Ailey.
Alvin Ailey like never before in Jamila Wignot's 'American Masters' documentary

Documentary maker Jamila Wignot was on a mission to chronicle the life of modern dance visionary Alvin Ailey when she made a “shocking” discovery. There had never been an expansive filmed biography about the late choreographer, dancer and founder of the groundbreaking Alvin Ailey American Dance Theater. “That...
CALL FOR CHOREOGRAPHERS: 2022 DUMBO Dance Festival

CALL FOR CHOREOGRAPHERS: 2022 DUMBO DANCE FESTIVAL. WHITE WAVE DANCE is proud to continue presenting performing artists from around the world for two decades. Be a part of our 2022 Virtual DUMBO DANCE FESTIVAL!. WHITE WAVE will be presenting our 2022 Virtual DUMBO DANCE FESTIVAL from June 23rd-26th, 2022: A...
Stream It Or Skip It: ‘Ailey’ on Hulu, a Reverent Documentary About Dance Icon Alvin Ailey

Now streaming on Hulu, Ailey is a biographical documentary about Alvin Ailey, the widely heralded dancer and choreographer who pioneered the art of dance for Black Americans in the mid-20th century. It’s a production of PBS’ long-running American Masters series, which chronicles the lives of major cultural figures, and is directed by Jamila Wignot, the multi-award-winning filmmaker behind The African-Americans: Many Rivers to Cross. The question here is whether Wignot can create a full portrait of a famously private individual like Ailey.
