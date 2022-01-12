ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
North Korea fires second missile in less than a week

Buffalo News
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleNorth Korea fired a ballistic missile into the sea on Tuesday (January 11), with South Korea's...

buffalonews.com

Person
Kim Jong Un
hngn.com

North Koreans Banned From Laughing, Drinking Alcohol, Engaging in Leisurely Activities for 11 Days To Commemorate Kim Jong-il’s Death Anniversary

North Korea recently announced an extended mourning period to commemorate Kim Jong-un's father's 10th death anniversary, Kim Jong-il. According to reports, North Koreans have been mourning the death of the former leader for ten days throughout the first nine years since his passing. But this year, the country decided to add another day because it is Jong-il's 10th death anniversary.
POLITICS
Daily Mail

Kim Jong Un continues to look slimmer than ever as he addresses officials on North Korea's 'next stage of victory' amid economic crisis caused by Covid and sanctions

Kim Jong Un is looking slimmer than ever in new photos released by state media yesterday. The North Korean leader, 37, appeared noticeably trim in the photos released by the Korean Central News Agency (KCNA), which were taken during a key ruling party meeting - a forum he has previously used to make major New Year policy announcements.
WORLD
americanmilitarynews.com

North Korea moves to stem a rise in insubordination within its military

This article was originally published by Radio Free Asia and is reprinted with permission. After a North Korean army officer threatened his superior with a weapon and another attempted suicide when higher-ranking officers ignored his pleas for help, the country’s politburo is taking steps to stem what leaders fear may be a rising trend of insubordination within the military.
MILITARY
#North Korea#Korea Central News Agency#Kcna
TheDailyBeast

Gymnast Who Vaulted Fence to Flee North Korea Has Defected Back, Reports Say

In 2020, an unidentified North Korean man’s daring escape effort made headlines when he apparently used his experience as a gymnast to scale the 10-foot fortified fence at the border and defect to the South. Now, according to reports from South Korea, the same man has returned to the North. There were reports over the weekend that a man was seen crossing the militarized border from South Korea into North Korea in what, at first, appeared to be a vanishingly rare defection to the North. But Seoul’s defense ministry said Monday that the man was actually North Korean, and the Yonhap news agency reported that it was the same gymnast who made an athletic escape in 2020. “The authorities in charge are examining relevant details,” South Korea’s defense ministry said in a statement.
ASIA
americanmilitarynews.com

Report: Russia fires 12 of its new hypersonic nuke-capable Zircon missiles

Russia test-launched 12 of its new 3M22 Zircon (Tsirkon) hypersonic nuclear-capable missiles in 2021, all of which may have taken place in a “salvo” launch during two Dec. 24 tests from a submarine and a frigate, Russia revealed last week. “Last night or, to be more exact, this...
MILITARY
South Korea
Reuters

North Korea's Kim talks food not nukes for 2022

SEOUL, Jan 1 (Reuters) - North Korean leader Kim Jong Un capped off his 10th year in power with a speech that made more mention of tractor factories and school uniforms than nuclear weapons or the United States, according to summaries by state media on Saturday. North Korea's main goals...
POLITICS
UPI News

U.S. limits travel from military bases in Japan, South Korea

Jan. 9 (UPI) -- The U.S. Defense Department has agreed to keep its troops on bases in Japan and limit activities off installations in Korea amid surging cases COVID-19 cases. On Sunday, U.S. Forces Japan and the nation's government announced the rule will take effect Monday and will last for 14 days.
TRAVEL
IFLScience

Video Explains Why It Is So Difficult To Escape From North Korea

Since the Korean War in the 1950s, hundreds of thousands of people are believed to have escaped from the Democratic People's Republic of Korea AKA North Korea. These defectors undertake a perilous journey to leave the Asian country, one that has become even more difficult in recent years as authorities have more efficiently cracked down on these escape routes. And the COVID-19 pandemic hasn't helped, as stricter border controls have been enforced to prevent the spread of coronavirus.
WORLD

