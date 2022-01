Two minority students at Arizona State University (ASU) posted a video on Instagram on December 22 announcing that ASU has disciplined them for forcing two white students on September 23 to leave the university’s multicultural center, an event captured on video that went viral. ASU first charged undergraduate student Mastaani Qureshi and graduate student Sarra Tekola with two Code of Conduct violations in November, stalking and interfering with university activities. A third student, Sarra Tekola, was also charged with the violations, but ASU later dropped them.

COLLEGES ・ 13 DAYS AGO