Orange County, CA

O.C. tops 400,000 total COVID-19 cases, more than 1,000 hospitalized

By Jake Flanagin
 1 day ago

SANTA ANA, Calif. (KNX) — Orange County public health officials have reported 5,081 new cases of COVID-19 among residents on Tuesday, taking the cumulative total since the start of the pandemic to 402,886, according to county data.

That includes 72,873 new cases reported in the last two weeks. Another 49 people with confirmed COVID-19 cases were hospitalized as of Tuesday, bringing the total number of COVId-related hospitalizations county-wide to 1,013, with 159 patients in the ICU.

Three more COVID-related deaths were reported in O.C. as of Tuesday as well, pushing the total number of locals who’ve succumbed to the virus to 5,911.

Of the deaths reported, 1,221 were residing in nursing facilities, 647 were in assisted living facilities, 19 were identified as homeless, and two were inmates at O.C. jails.

Daily county data regarding the spread of COVID-19 can be accessed via the O.C. Health Care Agency online dashboard .

