San Angelo, TX

San Angelo woman, 81, sentenced in poisoning death of dog that outraged community

By Alana Edgin, San Angelo Standard-Times
 1 day ago

SAN ANGELO — In 2020, a family suffered the loss of their chihuahua after the dog ate poisoned hot dogs intentionally left out by a neighbor. The community was outraged, and the neighbor, 81, was soon charged with animal cruelty.

On Wednesday, Jan. 12, 2022, Sarah Alley Howell, 81, attended a plea hearing in the 340th District Court via Zoom. She pleaded guilty to cruelty to non-livestock animal by poisoning, a third degree felony with a punishment of up to 10 years in jail and a fine not to exceed $10,000.

Howell cried as she entered a guilty plea. In exchange for her plea, state prosecutors suggested a sentence of 5 years deferred adjudication, a type of probation that could help Howell avoid conviction if she follows the rules. She would also need to pay a $1,000 fine.

Judge Jay Weatherby accepted the recommendation and sentenced Howell to those terms.

Family mourns death of 'Tiny', community outraged after poisoning

Just before 1 a.m. Aug. 10, 2020, police responded to a report of animal cruelty in the 2200 block of Darthmouth Street. Police learned a dog had been poisoned at a nearby residence.

The indictment stated a woman "intentionally ... administer(ed) poison, namely antifreeze" to Tiny, a 7-year-old chihuahua. Tiny died as a result of antifreeze-soaked hot dog pieces, according to the indictment.

Others are reading:San Angelo man charged after child reports his mother being hit with a bat

Christel Deller, the dog's owner and Howell's neighbor, recalled how Howell told Deller's fiancé that she would be setting out fertilizer to deter animals from her yard a few days earlier. Deller said Tiny never left their yard when let outside, but took precautions by staying outside with Tiny.

One morning, Tiny slipped out of the house and, moments later, her owners saw their dog across the street at the neighbor's mailbox. Tiny started throwing up within the hour.

They knew something was wrong when Tiny continued vomiting and acting lethargic.

Deller's fiancé later noticed a tray by the woman's mailbox and took a picture of what looked like antifreeze and hot dogs and Tiny was rushed to the vet.

"By then, Tiny's tail was tucked between her legs, which were giving out," Deller said. "The vet called and said 'I'm so sorry, but Tiny has a lethal dose of antifreeze in her blood. There's nothing we can do.'"

The family said their goodbyes to the chihuahua they'd had for 7 years.

When the cruelty came to light, the community voiced its outrage. Jenie Wilson, Concho Valley PAWS director, stated the rescue's shock.

"This situation is a little more frightening for us as rescuers," Wilson said. "This was set out where anyone could get it."

Social media circulated the news, and as more people learned about it, more comments came in. This caused the police to step in.

"Some posts and comments on Facebook have been incendiary, inflammatory, and outright violent in nature," according to an SAPD Facebook post. "The comments and posts mentioned can cause those potential witnesses to avoid speaking with law enforcement."

During the plea hearing, Howell mentioned she had received threatening phone calls.

People also discovered Howell was a member of multiple boards, including the Friends of San Angelo State Park and Fort Concho. She is no longer on the Fort Concho board, but is listed on the Friends board on their website as of 8:45 a.m. Wednesday.

Alana Edgin is a journalist covering Crime and Courts in West Texas. Send her a news tip at aedgin@gannett.com.

City
San Angelo, TX
San Angelo, TX
