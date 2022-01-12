Program offering up to $5K to pay past-due water bills for low-income families

PHILADELPHIA (KYW Newsradio) — If you’re behind on your water bill, a new program can help.

Some Philadelphia residents can qualify for up to $5,000 through the commonwealth’s temporary Low-Income Household Water Assistance Program .

Those who qualify don’t have to pay that money back, and funds can be put toward past-due balances.

“This could make a substantial impact on the amount that they owe,” said Susan Crosby, deputy revenue commissioner of the Philadelphia Water Revenue Bureau.

She said people who are awarded the grant will also be protected from getting their water shut off. However, come the beginning of April, the water company is scheduled to resume residential shutoffs.

More information can be found at water.phila.gov .