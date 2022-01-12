ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The News Journal to stop printing Saturday edition, will offer complete digital replica

By Delaware News Journal
Delaware Online | The News Journal
Delaware Online | The News Journal
Responding to continued rapid shifts toward digital news consumption, The News Journal is announcing a change in print delivery frequency beginning March 19.

The News Journal will cease production of a printed newspaper on Saturdays and instead will provide subscribers with a full digital replica of the newspaper that day, filled with local news, advertising and features such as comics and puzzles. The new model means subscribers will get newspapers delivered to their home six days a week, with a digital newspaper available every day.

“The News Journal’s commitment to local journalism remains strong, but the platforms on which people are consuming news continue to evolve. We need to evolve with our readers,” said Mike Feeley, executive editor. “Our print newspapers remain a vital and important part of our strategy, but we are not just a newspaper. The vast majority of our readers come through Delaware Online, our mobile app and various social media platforms. We are making this change in response to subscriber and advertising trends.”

The Saturday digital replica, or e-Edition, will have the same look and news as the printed newspaper. The digital format also has some additional features, such as the ability to clip and share articles with friends and family and adjust the text size.

In addition, subscribers of The News Journal will now have access to the USA Today Network’s full suite of e-Editions across the country, as well as ad-free access to the USA Today crossword puzzle. The News Journal is part of the USA Today Network, and the change being announced Wednesday also is taking place at numerous other publications in the network.

All print subscribers of The News Journal have full digital access to Delaware Online, meaning they have the ability to read news updates throughout the day, subscriber-only stories and video and audio features, among other benefits. Subscribers also have 24/7 access to obituaries, legal notices and classifieds on our website.

News and sales staffing at The News Journal will not change as a result of this. However, those staffs will be even better aligned toward digital news delivery.

Delivery times for the other days of the week will remain unchanged.

Anyone with questions about the change can access their account at help.delawareonline.com/contact-us or call customer service at 800-801-3322.

