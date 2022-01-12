San Angelo ISD announces one-day closure for grades 9-12 amid spike in COVID cases

SAN ANGELO — San Angelo ISD announced a one-day closure for grades 9-12, according to a Wednesday morning news release.

The announcement arrived the same week that the district reported their most COVID-19 cases since September and San Angelo officials reported more than 900 positive cases .

About 11 a.m. Wednesday, Jan. 12, 2022, the district stated that "due to staffing considerations," grades 9-12 would have a one-day campus closure. Those campuses include Central High School, Central High School on Oakes, Lake View High School, PAYS, and Carver.

"Due to staffing considerations, including allocation of limited substitutes, and the health and wellness of our community, San Angelo ISD will temporarily close our high school campuses," the release stated.

The campuses will be closed on Friday, Jan. 14, though teachers and staff will still report for work and be available to help students online. In-person classes will resume Tuesday, Jan. 18.

The closure does not impact elementary or middle schools, who will have in-person instruction as scheduled.

"This one-day high school closure will enable SAISD to allocate our personnel resources where they are most needed at this time in our elementary and middle schools," according to the release. "We continue to evaluate and consult with local health officials and the Center for Disease Control each week to assess current conditions. SAISD is utilizing protocols at all campuses and facilities to maximize safety."

Additional details for Friday, January 14th for high school students

Attendance will not be recorded, though students are encouraged to log into Schoology for assignments, activities and tutoring.

"Extracurricular activities and athletic schedules will be communicated by coaches and sponsors," the release stated.

Other area schools announce closures

San Angelo ISD's announcement followed several other closures around the Concho Valley. The other schools include:

Howard College, which has moved to virtual classes for the first two weeks of the spring semester.

Crockett County ISD closed at noon Jan. 12 and will return Monday, Jan. 17. Local church activities and the youth center will close for the same time.

Reagan County ISD closed Jan. 12 and will return Jan. 17.

Santa Anna ISD closed Jan. 12 and will return Jan. 18. Friday's basketball games will be postponed.

Schleicher County ISD closed Jan. 12 and will return Jan. 17.

Water Valley ISD will be closed Jan. 14.

TLCA will release early on Jan. 13, closed Jan. 14 and will return Tuesday, Jan. 18.

Olfen ISD canceled Friday classes and will return Tuesday, Jan. 18.

