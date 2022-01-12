ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
'What she did was amazing': Hero Denver woman, 23, plunges into freezing water to save three children who fell through ice on 15ft-deep pond

By Laurence Dollimore For Dailymail.Com
Daily Mail
 1 day ago
Dusti Talavera (pictured), 23, did not hesitate to jump into the freezing water in Arapahoe County, Denver, on Sunday afternoon when she saw three children - aged four, six and 11 - suddenly fall through the ice

A 'heroic' woman who plunged into a 15ft-deep frozen pond to rescue three children has been branded 'amazing' by firefighters in Colorado - who were later reduced to tears when telling a press conference of her bravery.

Dusti Talavera, 23, did not hesitate to jump into the freezing water in Arapahoe County, Denver, on Sunday afternoon when she saw three children - aged four, six and 11 - suddenly fall through the ice.

Talavera managed to pull out two of the youngsters on her own, before a teenage relative of the six-year-old girl - who is believed to have been under the water for more than two minutes - dove in to help bring her back to the surface, only to find that she was no longer breathing.

Dramatic body-cam footage shows the moment first responders desperately performed CPR on the girl to get her to breathe on her own before she was rushed to hospital. She is currently in a serious condition but is expected to survive.

Talavera told a press conference on Monday: 'I was looking out my window and saw a couple of kids walking on the ice pond.

'A few seconds later, I saw them fall in... Instinct was to go outside and help them.'

She added: 'I just kind of put some shoes on and ran out. Nobody was really outside, so I mean, it was me. I just knew it was me that had to do it.'

A visibly emotional Cory Sudden with South Metro Fire Rescue said: 'I have four boys. What she [Dusti] did was amazing.

'We were back at the fire station talking about how brave she was, how great the officers did.

Dramatic body-cam footage shows the moment first responders desperately performed CPR on the six-year-old girl to get her to breathe on her own before she was rushed to hospital. She is currently in a serious condition but is expected to survive
The terrifying incident unfolded on a frozen-over pond (pictured) in the middle of the Addison at Cherry Creek apartment complex, on Florida Avenue, at around 3.30pm on Sunday. Temperatures in the county reached lows of 24F (-4C) that afternoon, having reached lows of 17.6F (-8C) earlier that morning, according to CustomWeather

'And gosh, I hope if this happened to one of mine, somebody like her was close by.'

The six-year-old was taken to Children's Hospital where she was reportedly in a 'stable' on condition on Monday, before having to be transported to Denver Health Medical Center.

She is now said to be in a serious condition but is expected to survive, according to the sheriff's office.

The terrifying incident unfolded on a pond in the center of the Addison at Cherry Creek apartment complex, on Florida Avenue, at around 3.30pm on Sunday.

Temperatures in the county reached lows of 24F (-4C) that afternoon, having reached lows of 17.6F (-8C) earlier that morning, according to CustomWeather.

When police and South Metro Fire Rescue arrived at the scene, all three children had been pulled out of the water by Talavera and a local teenager.

After rescuing the four-year-old girl and 11-year-old boy, she came into difficulty while trying to pull out the six-year-old - who authorities estimate was under the water for just under a few minutes.

It was then that a 16-year-old boy, who is a relative of the little girl, dove into the freezing water to help recover her, reported the Denver Channel.

In a race against time, deputy David Rodriguez took off the girl's coat and began performing chest impressions and mouth-to-mouth resuscitation - assisted by Deputy Blaine Moulton and Deputy Justin Dillard.

The South Metro Fire Rescue service then continued with life-saving measures.

A visibly emotional Cory Sudden with South Metro Fire Rescue said: 'I have four boys. What [Dusti] did was amazing.' (Pictured: Body-cam footage from dramatic rescue effort on Sunday)
When police and South Metro Fire Rescue arrived at the scene, all three children had been pulled out of the water by Talavera and a local teenager (Pictured: Body-cam footage from dramatic rescue effort on Sunday)
Talavera (left) managed to pull out two of the youngsters on her own, before a teenage relative of the six-year-old girl - who is believed to have been under the water for more than two minutes - dove in to help bring her back to the surface, only to find that she was no longer breathing 

According to police, Talavera said she 'wasn't concerned for her safety because they were babies and they needed help.'

The sheriff's office said it is not currently considering criminal charges.

South Metro Fire Rescue tweeted yesterday: 'Quick actions from sheriff’s deputies, our firefighters & a heroic bystander all came together in a critical moment to help rescue multiple children from a dangerous situation.

'This weekend and already this evening, South Metro has received multiple calls for people & animals going out onto ice covered bodies of water.

'Please be advised this is extremely unsafe and with our warmer temps today, the ice is not sturdy and you can easily fall in.'

