ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alpena, MI

Sault High girls cap season sweep over Alpena

By Staff reports
The Sault News
The Sault News
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1OJqas_0djlOquI00

SAULT STE. MARIE — Sault High secured a third straight win as it reached the halfway point of the regular season Tuesday night.

The Blue Devils downed Alpena 49-29 in a non-conference girls basketball game.

Mackenzie Bell led the Sault scoring with 13 points, while Claire Erickson compiled an all-around 11 points, 12 rebounds, five assists, four steals for the Blue Devils (7-3 overall). Laura Innerebner notched nine points and 10 rebounds, while Liza Fazzari added seven points.

“Overall we played well defensively in the first half and we are moving in the right direction as a team,” Sault High coach Pat Bennin said.

Jenna Leecke led Alpena with 10 points.

Sault High beat Alpena for a second time this season and improved to 4-0 against Big North Conference teams. The Blue Devils won 56-42 at Alpena back on Dec. 20.

In the rematch, the Blue Devils opened a 15-6 lead in the first quarter against the Wildcats and took a 22-6 advantage into halftime.

The Blue Devils continued to build on their lead in the second half and closed out the win. Hanna Eavou scored three points, while Taylor Pratt and Ella Marchand added two points each to cap the Sault scoring.

In the junior varsity game, Alpena defeated Sault High 36-26. Izzy DeWildt scored nine points, while Abby Kabelman and Danica Bergeron had seven points apiece for the JV Blue Devils.

Sault High returns to Straits Area Conference action, visiting Chegboygan Friday night.

Alpena 6 0 9 12 — 29

Sault 15 7 11 16 — 49

Alpena — Leecke 10, Dubey 9, Urlaub 4, Wisniewski 4, Trefla 2. FT: 5-18; F: 13; 3-point field goals: 2 (Dubey 2).

Sault — Bell 13, Erickson 11, Innerebner 9, Fazzari 7, Eavou 3, Pratt 2, Marchand 2, McLeod 2. FT: 10-17; F: 17; 3-point field goals: 3 (Bell 2, Fazzari 1).

Contact Sports Editor Rob Roos at rroos@sooeveningnews.com. Follow him on Twitter, @rroosTEN.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
CNN

The Republican Party goes even deeper down the Trump rabbit hole

(CNN) — On Thursday, the Republican National Committee threatened to keep its 2024 presidential nominee from participating in the three traditional general election debates unless and until the debates are adjusted more to their liking. "So long as the [Commission on Presidential Debates] appears intent on stonewalling the meaningful...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Alpena, MI
Sports
Local
Michigan Sports
Local
Michigan Basketball
City
Alpena, MI
Alpena, MI
Education
Local
Michigan Education
Alpena, MI
Basketball
City
Sault Ste. Marie, MI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Field Goals#Highschool#Sault Ste#The Blue Devils#Big North Conference#The Jv Blue Devils#Chegboygan#Bell 13#Bell 2#Twitter
NBC News

Navient agrees to $1.85B student loan settlement with states

Navient, one of the largest student loan servicers in the country, announced Thursday it has reached a $1.85 billion settlement with more than three dozen states in an effort to resolve allegations of predatory lending and deceptive practices over more than a decade. The resolution includes $1.7 billion in private...
EDUCATION
The Associated Press

RFK assassin Sirhan Sirhan will remain in prison

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — Sirhan Sirhan, who assassinated presidential candidate Robert F. Kennedy in 1968, was denied parole Thursday by California’s governor, who said the killer remains a threat to the public and hasn’t taken responsibility for a crime that altered American history. Kennedy, a U.S. senator...
CALIFORNIA STATE
The Sault News

The Sault News

101
Followers
181
Post
6K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Sault St. Marie, MI from Sault Ste. Marie Evening News.

 http://sooeveningnews.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy