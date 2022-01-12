Sault High girls cap season sweep over Alpena

SAULT STE. MARIE — Sault High secured a third straight win as it reached the halfway point of the regular season Tuesday night.

The Blue Devils downed Alpena 49-29 in a non-conference girls basketball game.

Mackenzie Bell led the Sault scoring with 13 points, while Claire Erickson compiled an all-around 11 points, 12 rebounds, five assists, four steals for the Blue Devils (7-3 overall). Laura Innerebner notched nine points and 10 rebounds, while Liza Fazzari added seven points.

“Overall we played well defensively in the first half and we are moving in the right direction as a team,” Sault High coach Pat Bennin said.

Jenna Leecke led Alpena with 10 points.

Sault High beat Alpena for a second time this season and improved to 4-0 against Big North Conference teams. The Blue Devils won 56-42 at Alpena back on Dec. 20.

In the rematch, the Blue Devils opened a 15-6 lead in the first quarter against the Wildcats and took a 22-6 advantage into halftime.

The Blue Devils continued to build on their lead in the second half and closed out the win. Hanna Eavou scored three points, while Taylor Pratt and Ella Marchand added two points each to cap the Sault scoring.

In the junior varsity game, Alpena defeated Sault High 36-26. Izzy DeWildt scored nine points, while Abby Kabelman and Danica Bergeron had seven points apiece for the JV Blue Devils.

Sault High returns to Straits Area Conference action, visiting Chegboygan Friday night.

Alpena 6 0 9 12 — 29

Sault 15 7 11 16 — 49

Alpena — Leecke 10, Dubey 9, Urlaub 4, Wisniewski 4, Trefla 2. FT: 5-18; F: 13; 3-point field goals: 2 (Dubey 2).

Sault — Bell 13, Erickson 11, Innerebner 9, Fazzari 7, Eavou 3, Pratt 2, Marchand 2, McLeod 2. FT: 10-17; F: 17; 3-point field goals: 3 (Bell 2, Fazzari 1).

