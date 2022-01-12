Athletes of the Week: Cherryville, South Point hoop standouts honored

Each week, area high school coaches can submit scores and standout performances from their team’s previous week of action. If your child’s name — or anyone else from their team — does not appear on the list following a stellar performance, please encourage your coach to email their submissions to jhughes@gastongazette.com.

Boys basketball

Carson Kelly, Cherryville

For the second time in three weeks, Cherryville’s Carson Kelly earned boys basketball player of the week honors. He received 49.4% of votes this past week, outpacing worthy candidates such as Zeke Cannedy of Kings Mountain and Stuart Cramer’s Will Kelly.

Such comes on the heels of another productive week for the Ironmen guard, this time at the Bud Black/Dennis Tate Holiday Classic hosted by Cherryville High School.

Carson Kelly started the tournament with 14 points in a 76-39 win over Pinnacle Academy. He followed that effort with a 33-point effort, lifting Cherryville to a 73-62 win over Thomas Jefferson in the tourney final.

For his work, Carson Kelly was named Bud Black/Dennis Tate Holiday Classic MVP.

Girls basketball

Amya Graham, South Point

Following a dominant effort at the Bud Black/Dennis Tate Holiday Classic, South Point freshman Amya Graham was voted girls basketball player of the week. She received 60.4% of last week’s vote, with Highland Tech’s Bailey Maiers and Myla Hoover of Hunter Huss following.

Graham has earned a double-double in 11 of 12 games played this season. During the Bud Black/Dennis Tate Holiday Classic, she averaged 21 points and 21 rebounds in Lady Raider wins over Thomas Jefferson and host Cherryville.

Graham was named tournament MVP. For the season, she is averaging 17.9 points and 17.3 rebounds per game.

Previous winter Athlete of the Week recipients

Week 1: Mari Adams, Crest; Grace East, Piedmont Community Charter

Week 2: Carson Kelly, Cherryville; Khalia King, Kings Mountain

Week 3: Jordan Truesdale, West Lincoln; Chloe Norman, West Lincoln