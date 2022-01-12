ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stockton, CA

The Stockton Record Saturday papers moving online in March

By Record Staff
The Stockton Record
The Stockton Record
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0oz5Jv_0djlOXKb00

The Stockton Record plans a change in print delivery frequency beginning March 19, responding to continued rapid shifts toward digital news consumption.

The newspaper will cease single copy and home delivery on Saturdays but instead will provide subscribers with a full digital replica of the newspaper that day, filled with local news, advertising and features such as comics and puzzles. The new model means subscribers will get newspapers delivered to their home six days a week, with a digital newspaper available every day.

“Change and adaptation have been part of The Stockton Record since it was founded in 1895,” Executive Editor Don Blount said. “We have seen more news delivered to our readers on their desktop computers, mobile devices and social media feeds. Reader and advertiser trends have led us to focus more on digital. But I want to stress that print newspapers remain an important medium to deliver news.”

The Saturday digital replica, or e-Edition, will have the same look and news as the printed newspaper. The digital format also has some additional features, such as the ability to clip and share articles with friends and family and adjust the text size.

In addition, Record subscribers will now have access to e-Editions for hundreds of local newspapers in the USA TODAY Network across the country, as well as ad-free access to the USA TODAY Crossword puzzle. The Stockton Record is part of the USA TODAY Network, and the change being announced today also is taking place at numerous other publications in the network.

All print subscriptions to The Stockton Record include full digital access, meaning subscribers can read news updates throughout the day, subscriber-only stories and video and audio features, among other benefits. Subscribers also have 24/7 access to obituaries, legal notices, and classifieds on our website.

News and sales staffing at The Stockton Record will not be affected. Print delivery times for the other days of the week will remain unchanged.

“The business model continues to evolve but we remain committed to growing within the community and being a vital part of Stockton,” Blount said. “We appreciate our local loyal advertisers and subscribers. And we will continue working to serve San Joaquin County.”

Anyone with questions about the change can access their account at aboutyoursubscription.recordnet.com or call customer service at (800) 606-9742.

Comments / 1

Related
The Post-Crescent

Saturday home delivery will end March 12. Subscribers will have access to Saturday e-edition, along with expanded digital offerings

Responding to continued rapid shifts toward digital news consumption, The Post-Crescent is announcing a change in print delivery frequency beginning March 12. The Post-Crescent will cease home delivery on Saturdays but instead will provide subscribers with a full digital edition of the newspaper that day at postcrescent.com, filled with local news, advertising and features such as comics and puzzles. The new model means subscribers will get newspapers delivered to their home six days a week, with a digital newspaper available every day. The last Saturday edition will be delivered March 5.
ECONOMY
The Pueblo Chieftain

Saturday print editions of the Pueblo Chieftain will cease starting March 19

Responding to continued rapid shifts toward digital news consumption, The Pueblo Chieftain is announcing a change in print delivery frequency beginning March 19. The Pueblo Chieftain will cease home delivery on Saturdays but instead will provide subscribers with a full digital replica of the newspaper that day, filled with local news, advertising and features such as comics and puzzles. The new model means subscribers will get newspapers delivered to their home six days a week, with a digital newspaper available every day.
PUEBLO, CO
Florida Today

FLORIDA TODAY making Saturday edition digital starting in March

FLORIDA TODAY will change print delivery frequency beginning March 26 in response to the rapid shift by our readers toward digital news consumption. FLORIDA TODAY will no longer print or deliver a Saturday edition.  Instead subscribers will receive a full digital replica of the newspaper that day, filled with local news, advertising and features such as comics and puzzles. Our Saturday digital replica, or e-Edition, will have the same look and news as the printed newspaper. ...
FLORIDA STATE
Stevens Point Journal

Last edition of Central Wisconsin Sunday on March 6. Stevens Point Journal will launch Sunday edition March 13, end Saturday paper

Responding to continued rapid shifts toward digital news consumption, the Stevens Point Journal is announcing changes in its print frequency. Starting on March 13, a Sunday edition of the Stevens Point Journal will be delivered to our print subscribers. It replaces Central Wisconsin Sunday — a print publication that has been shared by readers of the Stevens Point Journal, Marshfield News-Herald and Wisconsin Rapids Daily Tribune.
STEVENS POINT, WI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
California Business
Stockton, CA
Business
City
Stockton, CA
wvxu.org

Enquirer dropping printing and delivery of Saturday papers

The Cincinnati Enquirer, which took three-day holidays from printing and delivering newspapers Thanksgiving and New Year's weekends, will eliminate Saturday print delivery on March 5. "The Enquirer will cease home delivery on Saturdays, but instead will provide subscribers with a full digital replica of the newspaper that day (at Cincinnati.com)...
CINCINNATI, OH
Greenville News

Greenville News to cease home delivery on Saturdays starting in March; e-Edition available still

Responding to continued rapid shifts toward digital news consumption, the Greenville News is announcing a change in print delivery frequency beginning March 19, 2022. The Greenville News will cease home delivery on Saturdays but instead will provide subscribers with a full digital replica of the newspaper that day, filled with local news, advertising and features such as comics and puzzles. The new model means subscribers will get newspapers delivered to their home six days a week, with a digital newspaper available every day.
GREENVILLE, SC
The Ledger

The Ledger will stop printing Saturday paper; edition will be available in digital format

In response to continued and rapid shifts toward digital news consumption, The Ledger is announcing a change in print delivery frequency. Beginning March 26, The Ledger will cease the printing and home delivery of the newspaper on Saturdays, but will provide subscribers with a full digital replica of the publication that day, filled with local news, advertising and features such as comics and puzzles. The new model means subscribers will get newspapers delivered to their home six...
POLK COUNTY, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Newspapers#The Usa Today Network
kubaradio.com

Last Golden State Payments To Go Out

(Sacramento, CA) — The final batch of Golden State Stimulus II checks are being mailed out. According to California’s Franchise Tax Board, the checks can take up to three weeks to arrive once mailed. This last batch will be going out to qualified residents who live in ZIP...
SACRAMENTO, CA
KTLA

These counties have the highest COVID-19 death rate in California

The vaccine deployment in December 2020 signaled a turning point in the COVID-19 pandemic. By the end of May 2021, 40% of the U.S. population was fully vaccinated. But as vaccination rates lagged over the summer, new surges of COVID-19 came, including Delta in the summer of 2021, and now the Omicron variant, which comprises the majority […]
CALIFORNIA STATE
CBS San Francisco

Bay Area Expert Says a Quarter of Americans With Omicron May Be Asymptomatic

SAN JOSE (KPIX) — An average of one in four Americans could be infected with COVID-19 and not know it, according to a Bay Area medical expert who said the prediction is based on South Africa’s experience with the omicron surge. “It’s estimated that there’s a higher proportion of people who don’t even know they’re infected with omicron compared to alpha and delta and some of the other variants,” said UCSF infectious disease specialist Dr. Peter Chin-Hong. The examples of South Africa and the East Coast, which were hit with a massive wave of the omicron variant before California, have been used...
SANTA CLARA COUNTY, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Cell Phones
CBS Sacramento

Sacramento’s Rising Cost Of Living Pricing People Out

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — Cost of living is higher than ever in the Sacramento region. Arik Sin, an Orange County transplant, was stunned by how much it costs to live in Sacramento. “When I came out here thinking I was going to save money, I was wrong,” Sin said. A new report says, over the last decade, the capital city saw the seventh-largest increase in the cost of living across the country — a 21% jump. The biggest areas of inflation were food and beverage, and housing. “It only took an average of 17 days to sell. It was a market with more multiple offers than...
SACRAMENTO, CA
KTLA

California suspends 345,000 disability claims, citing fraud

After stealing the identities of death row inmates and even a sitting U.S. senator to make off with billions of dollars in fraudulent unemployment benefits during the pandemic, scammers have now moved on to impersonating doctors to dupe California officials into giving them disability checks. State officials on Monday said they had suspended 345,000 disability […]
CALIFORNIA STATE
riolindamessenger.com

Perko’s to become Huckleberry’s

Perko’s Cafe Grill at Watt and Elverta Road in Antelope preparing to convert the location into a Huckleberry’s restaurant. Today, Thursday, January 13, will be the last day for Perko’s, as the renovation is scheduled to begin on Friday morning. Huckleberry’s serves only breakfast and lunch and...
ANTELOPE, CA
KRON4

Sonoma County stay home order in effect

Survey: San Francisco restaurants in favor of booster mandate. San Francisco health officials say masks should be upgraded and vaccines need to be updated. How Sonoma County businesses feel about the new health order. California universal healthcare proposal moving forward. San Jose approves booster mandate for city workers. San Francisco...
SONOMA COUNTY, CA
KCRA.com

'People are getting laid off because of this, this is a big deal': Midtown restaurant serves as COVID-19 testing site for industry workers during surge

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Hundreds gathered Sunday afternoon, wrapping around the block at Capitol and 20th to get tested for COVID-19 on Sunday at the Midtown restaurant, The Waterboy. The testing site was specifically set up for restaurant industry workers and their families among the new and expansive omicron surge.
SACRAMENTO, CA
SFGate

The deadly 1862 California flood that wiped out and reshaped the state

Like every day that month, it was raining when Leland Stanford awoke on the morning of his inauguration. The storm pounded the roof of his Sacramento mansion as the soon-to-be California governor dressed in a neat black suit and ate a leisurely breakfast. A scan of the morning’s newspaper brought only troubles: Californians bitterly split between Union and Confederacy, and reports of floods in every corner of the state.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
The Stockton Record

The Stockton Record

709
Followers
180
Post
67K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Stockton, CA from Stockton Record.

 http://recordnet.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy