Nvidia to introduce Deep Learning Dynamic Super Resolution downscaler with January 14 graphics driver update
DLDSR provides image quality comparable to 4K resolution while maintaining native resolution performance. It remains an Nvidia-exclusive feature as it requires the AI-powered Tensor cores found only on RTX cards. Working For Notebookcheck. Nvidia’s Deep Learning Super Sampling technology is offering significant performance boosts while providing close to native...www.notebookcheck.net
Comments / 0