Computers

Nvidia to introduce Deep Learning Dynamic Super Resolution downscaler with January 14 graphics driver update

By Bogdan Solca
notebookcheck.net
 1 day ago

DLDSR provides image quality comparable to 4K resolution while maintaining native resolution performance. It remains an Nvidia-exclusive feature as it requires the AI-powered Tensor cores found only on RTX cards. Nvidia's Deep Learning Super Sampling technology is offering significant performance boosts while providing close to native...

www.notebookcheck.net

Comments / 0

Related
yankodesign.com

These VR Binoculars with 40x zoom and night vision are the closest thing to owning actual spy tech

Designed to be so powerful that I feel the need to add a disclaimer that you shouldn’t use this for anything illegal, the ACPOTEL is a trinocular with an integrated 4.5-inch HD display, 5x optical magnification and 8x digital magnification, built-in night-mode, and a 2000mAh lithium-ion battery powering the device. Made for outdoor recreational and adventure use, the high-precision trinocular comes with 3 different capture modes (game mode, professional mode, and pure mode) that let you click 1.3-megapixel photos and record HD videos at [email protected], while giving you the flexibility to use the ACPOTEL as either a handheld device or a tripod-mounted gizmo.
ELECTRONICS
CNET

The 97-inch LG G2 is the biggest OLED TV yet. The 42-inch C2 is the smallest

This story is part of CES, where CNET covers the latest news on the most incredible tech coming soon. OLED TVs have better picture quality than the more common and less-expensive LCD-based TVs, but they're also available in fewer different sizes. But at CES 2022, LG is closing the size gap and hoping to broaden OLED's appeal: The massive 97-inch and relatively diminutive 42-inch versions represent the largest and smallest OLEDs yet.
ELECTRONICS
BGR.com

Best tablets in 2022: Perfectly portable for play and productivity

A great tablet with a bright, crisp screen and processing power can be transformative when it comes to mobile entertainment. You can enjoy your favorite movies and TV shows on the go with it, but you can also get some work done on your commute, enjoy games, or just chill and listen to music. Tablets are a dime a dozen and most electronics manufacturers have their own brand, making it difficult to discern which one is the best for your budget and unique use case. We've put together this guide to help you track down the best tablets. There are several...
ELECTRONICS
Interesting Engineering

Will Smart Glasses Soon Replace Smartphones?

Smart glasses nowadays can do everything that smartphones can but are also hands-free. They effectively blend our field of view with the virtual world through a combination of displays, sensors, software, and internet connectivity. They also boast a camera, speaker, and microphone. Unlike smartphones, they can even be controlled by...
ELECTRONICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nvidia Rtx#Downscaling#Graphics Card#Rtx#Tensor#Dlss#Geforce Game Ready#Ssrtgi#Ssao
The Independent

Best laptops 2022: High-performance devices for working from home or gaming on the go

The best laptop is the one that does what you need it to, and as we enter 2022 you have the widest ever selection of brands, styles, prices and form factors to choose from.Maybe you’re working from home and – having considered and rejected the idea of dragging your desk onto the balcony – decided you want a fast and long-lasting laptop for tackling emails and taking Zoom calls in the sun. Perhaps your faithful old laptop has gone to the big blue screen in the sky and you’re finally ready to move on. Or you might be a student...
COMPUTERS
Robb Report

LG’s New OLED TVs Will Use Chemistry and Machine Learning for Brighter, Crisper Picture Quality

Things are looking brighter for LG’s high-definition TVs. The company’s LG Display division will unveil its newest innovation, dubbed OLED EX, at CES 2022. By swapping the hydrogen used in traditional OLED displays for deuterium, a stable isotope of hydrogen extracted from water, the new technology can increase your TV’s brightness by up to 30 percent, resulting in richer color and more accurate details. It’ll also allow LG to reduce some units’ thickness by up to 30 percent compared to existing OLED displays. In a statement, the company shared that it plans to start incorporating the new tech into all its OLED...
ELECTRONICS
Liliputing

Lenovo ThinkBook Plus is a laptop with a built-in graphics tablet

Lenovo has been dabbling in the dual-screen laptop space for the past few years with the ThinkBook Plus line of devices. While previous models had E Ink displays on the screen that allowed you to closed the laptop’s lid and use it as an eReader or note-taking device, Lenovo’s next-gen ThinkBook Plus is something different.
COMPUTERS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Nvidia
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Computers
Fortune

5 useful tools for remote workers unveiled at CES 2022

Never miss a story: Follow your favorite topics and authors to get a personalized email with the journalism that matters most to you. While many workers—and even more managers—hoped to be back at the office by now, COVID-19 and the Omicron variant have wrecked those plans. Google, Uber, and Ford, for instance, have pushed back their return-to-office dates—and in the case of Google and Uber, the postponement is indefinite.
CELL PHONES
Macdaily News

iPhone 15 Pro models expected to feature periscope camera lens system

Apple uber-analyst Ming-Chi Kuo initially said that a periscope camera lens system would be a feature in iPhone 14 Pro models, but it is now looking like that feature won’t appear until the iPhone 15 Pro in 2023. Joe Rossignol for MacRumors:. At least one iPhone 15 model launched...
CELL PHONES
Digital Trends

This powerful Dell laptop is down to $250 for a limited time only

If you’re on the hunt for affordable but reliable laptop deals, it’s highly recommended that you go with Dell laptop deals. The brand is one of the most trusted names in the industry because of high-quality products like the Dell Inspiron 15 3000, which is currently available from Dell for just $250 after a $135 discount to its original price of $385.
COMPUTERS
BGR.com

Amazon’s best dash cam deal also adds Super Night Vision to any car

When night vision systems first began appearing in cars, I was skeptical. Then, I actually tried one out. Drivers absolutely love having the ability to see more clearly while they drive around at night. And it’s not just useful for people with poor vision, either. Night vision features can help anyone see better and farther in the dark. On top of that, these systems also help improve visibility in the rain and snow. Who wouldn’t want to see better in a storm? Of course, that brings us to the main problem with night vision systems in cars: they’re typically only...
ELECTRONICS
PC Gamer

2021: The year PC gaming left the desktop PC

Like an embattled tabloid columnist, the desktop tower PC has been enduring threats to its life for years. No—decades. Sony’s Phil Harrison was ringing its death knell all the way back in 2006, telling Spiegel that the "PlayStation 3 is a computer. We don't need the PC." And even though we probably didn't, the PC endured anyway.
COMPUTERS
Digital Trends

As gaming laptops rise in price, Razer discontinues its cheapest Blade 15 model

Razer has brought a number of new products to CES 2022, which include updates to its popular Blade gaming laptops. But one laptop in the lineup has been cut altogether. The Razer Blade 15 Base Model has always been the cheapest way into Razer’s expensive line of laptops. Most recently, the Razer Blade 15 Base Model started at $1,800, making it the only Razer Blade to come in under two grand.
COMPUTERS
PCGamesN

Nvidia officially reveals its GeForce RTX 3050 and RTX 3090 Ti GPUs

Following months of rumours and leaks, Senior VP of Nvidia’s GeForce division, Jeff Fisher, finally revealed the GeForce RTX 3050 GPU during the company’s CES 2022 special address. While the budget graphics card was the focal point for a large portion of the presentation, Fisher also shared the first official look at the “BFGPU” that is the RTX 3090 Ti.
COMPUTERS
Hot Hardware

Intel’s PCIe 5 SSD Sneak Peek Shows Blistering-Fast 13.7GB/s Speeds With A Samsung Drive

We knew PCIe 5 SSDs would be fast, but now we've got some confirmation. The new Samsung PM1743 PCIe 5 SSD we told you about last week is already in some folks’ hands, and its overall bandwidth and throughput are off the hook. In fact, one technology expert at Intel has been testing the new drive and clocked it at speeds of more than 13.7GB per second.
COMPUTERS

