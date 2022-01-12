ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

LAUSD reports more than 78,000 COVID cases ahead of return to school

By Nouran Salahieh, Ellina Abovian
KTLA
KTLA
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0o3CKX_0djlO7iC00

Los Angeles Unified School District testing revealed more than 78,000 coronavirus cases among students and staff ahead of the start of the spring semester, authorities announced Tuesday.

The new semester began with 30% of LAUSD students absent on the first day.

The district mandated coronavirus testing for all students and staff, regardless of vaccination status, in response to a record-breaking COVID-19 surge fueled by the omicron variant. Baseline testing became available on Jan. 3, with the district also later handing out rapid at-home COVID-19 tests.

Since then, tens of thousands of students and staff were found to be positive, with 15% of employees and 17% of students testing positive, according to data from LAUSD .

Despite the case numbers, campuses in the nation’s second-largest school district welcomed hundreds of thousands of students back from the winter break on Tuesday.

“Our positivity rate remains lower than the overall county positivity rate as a result of our heightened safety measures and the continued partnership of families and employees,” the district said in announcing the case numbers.

Countywide, the coronavirus test positivity rate stood at 21%, with 34,827 new cases reported on Tuesday, according to the L.A. County Department of Public Health .

Long lines were seen outside many schools Tuesday morning, with students arriving with backpacks and negative COVID-19 test results in tow.

At a Sylmar middle school Tuesday, L.A. Mayor Eric Garcetti stressed that keeping children at school is crucial.

“This is the most important thing,” Garcetti said. “All of our efforts need to go to ensure that our kids are in school, and can stay in school, so that parents can work and we don’t go back to where we were a year ago.”

Early data showed that nearly 70% of LAUSD students attended the first day back, according to the district, which noted that that number could change.

About 2,000 teachers were also out on the first day, with substitutes and certificated non-school staff covering for them, according to LAUSD .

“We have an amazing sub staff that we utilize all the time,” L.A. Unified Interim Superintendent Megan K. Reilly said. “A lot of our alumni are kind of like coming back to help out during this period.”

At some points, long lines formed due to technical issues with the district’s health screening system, the Los Angeles Times reported .

The system, Daily Pass , is what students had to upload their negative coronavirus results so they could be allowed on campus, and it was strained during the morning rush.

But not everyone had uploaded their results onto the app. About 88% of students had their results on Daily Pass by the first school day, according to LAUSD.

District students and staff were returning to a multitude of COVID-19 safety measures, including having to mask up outdoors.

“L.A. Unified is prepared for this,” L.A. School Board Vice President Nick Melvoin said. “We’ve had the safest standards in the nation for over a year.”

Some parents told KTLA they were nervous about bringing their children back to school amid the coronavirus surge.

“I was hoping for two more weeks off, just to be safe, Parent Loja Moses said.

Many parents noted that their children had been eager to return to their classrooms, and wouldn’t want to return to remote learning.

“My kids have been anxious to come back,” parent Claudia Chacon said. “They want to see their friends, they want to come back to the environment.”

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KTLA.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
KTLA

L.A. County wants to crack down on fake pop-up COVID testing sites

The Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors on Tuesday approved a motion to crack down on fraudulent coronavirus testing sites following reports of “suspicious-looking” sites popping up. Residents have been raising concerns about fake COVID-19 testing sites appearing as pop-up tents in different vacant areas, including in parking lots, L.A. County officials said. People think […]
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
KTLA

LAPD punishments for police shootings questioned by Garcetti, who orders review of past incidents

Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti on Thursday questioned whether LAPD officers who shoot people are sufficiently punished when the shootings violate department policies, ordering a review of such cases going back years. Garcetti said that “quite often,” stiff penalties supported by elected officials and police leaders never materialize in such cases because discipline panels hand […]
LOS ANGELES, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Los Angeles, CA
Health
Local
California Education
City
Sylmar, CA
City
Los Angeles, CA
Local
California Health
Los Angeles, CA
Education
Local
California Coronavirus
Los Angeles, CA
Coronavirus
KTLA

California hospitals overwhelmed despite omicron causing less serious illness

California’s healthcare system is expected to face continued stress in coming weeks as the Omicron variant spawns new waves of coronavirus infection, even as new research shows the latest phase of the pandemic is producing significantly less severe illness. Officials say they are focusing on protecting hospital operations, which are facing severe staffing shortages as […]
CALIFORNIA STATE
KTLA

Gov. Newsom rejects claims by L.A. County Sheriff Villanueva that state’s homelessness plan isn’t working

Gov. Gavin Newsom on Wednesday rejected claims by the sheriff of California’s most populous county that record spending on homelessness initiatives isn’t putting a dent in the problem of people living in the streets and the state isn’t held accountable for where the billions of dollars go. Los Angeles County Sheriff Alex Villanueva criticized Newsom’s […]
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
KTLA

These counties have the highest COVID-19 death rate in California

The vaccine deployment in December 2020 signaled a turning point in the COVID-19 pandemic. By the end of May 2021, 40% of the U.S. population was fully vaccinated. But as vaccination rates lagged over the summer, new surges of COVID-19 came, including Delta in the summer of 2021, and now the Omicron variant, which comprises the majority […]
CALIFORNIA STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Eric Garcetti
KTLA

Hospitals in California are overwhelmed by COVID-related staffing shortages. Could omicron wave flatten soon?

California officials remain highly concerned about how the explosion of coronavirus cases is hitting hospitals, which are already overwhelmed by staffing shortages because of infected workers, forcing surgeries to be canceled and worsening 911 ambulance response times. But there is also hope that the Omicron wave could begin to flatten in the coming weeks, offering some relief. […]
CALIFORNIA STATE
KTLA

RFK assassin Sirhan Sirhan denied parole by Newsom

Sirhan Sirhan, who assassinated presidential candidate Robert F. Kennedy in 1968, was denied parole Thursday by California’s governor, who said the killer remains a threat to the public and hasn’t taken responsibility for a crime that altered American history. Kennedy, a U.S. senator from New York, was shot moments after he claimed victory in California’s […]
LOS ANGELES, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Lausd#Covid#School Board#Mayor Eric Garcetti#Omicron
KTLA

I.E. hospitals also facing blood shortages amid nationwide crisis

The American Red Cross says it’s experiencing the worst blood shortage in more than a decade, declaring the first nationwide crisis earlier this week. That shortage is felt being around the U.S., including hospitals in the Inland Empire, several of which are currently operating at around 50% of their normal levels. Click here for more […]
LOS ANGELES, CA
KTLA

California suspends 345,000 disability claims, citing fraud

After stealing the identities of death row inmates and even a sitting U.S. senator to make off with billions of dollars in fraudulent unemployment benefits during the pandemic, scammers have now moved on to impersonating doctors to dupe California officials into giving them disability checks. State officials on Monday said they had suspended 345,000 disability […]
CALIFORNIA STATE
KTLA

Teachers around the U.S. confront half-empty classrooms as COVID surges

Teachers around the U.S. are confronting classrooms where as many as half of students are absent because they have been exposed to COVID-19 or their families kept them at home out of concern about the surging coronavirus. The widespread absences have only added to the difficulty of keeping students on track in yet another pandemic-disrupted […]
NEW YORK CITY, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
NewsBreak
Department of Health
KTLA

4 face federal charges in killing of off-duty LAPD officer

Federal prosecutors have charged four people in connection with the robbery and killing of an off-duty Los Angeles police officer and allege the suspects are tied to a street gang, authorities said Thursday. Officer Fernando Arroyos, 27, was fatally shot at about 9:15 p.m. Monday in an unincorporated area of south Los Angeles County. The […]
LOS ANGELES, CA
KTLA

Woman killed at Hancock Park furniture store

A 24-year-old woman was killed on La Brea Avenue in Hancock Park Thursday afternoon, police said. The woman, identified by the Los Angeles Police Department as Brianna Kupfer, died at the scene of the fatal assault, 326 N. La Brea Ave., according to Officer Mike Lopez. That address matches a furniture store named Croft House, […]
LOS ANGELES, CA
KTLA

Sheriff’s Department recruit loses gun near jail

A Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department recruit’s gun has gone missing in Castaic, authorities confirmed Thursday. The recruit “misplaced a firearm in the area of Pitchess Detention Center,” the department said in a statement. A search of the area Thursday was unsuccessful, said Deputy Alejandra Parra, a department spokeswoman. “At this time, there is no […]
CASTAIC, CA
KTLA

San Quentin inmate podcast host granted clemency

California’s governor on Thursday commuted the sentence of an inmate who has drawn national attention as co-host of the Pulitzer Prize-nominated podcast Ear Hustle, which is produced inside San Quentin State Prison. Gov. Gavin Newsom’s decision will allow Rahsaan “New York” Thomas, 51, to immediately go before the state parole board, which will decide if […]
CALIFORNIA STATE
KTLA

KTLA

29K+
Followers
4K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

Los Angeles news and live video from Southern California

 https://ktla.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy