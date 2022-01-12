ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Andrew is a ‘dead man walking’ who should ‘fall on his sword’ and settle: lawyer

By The Newsroom
 1 day ago
The Duke of York is a “dead man walking” who has to “fall on his sword” for the sake of the monarchy and strike a deal with his accuser Virginia Giuffre, a lawyer has said.

Mark Stephens said Wednesday’s ruling that Andrew is to face a civil sexual assault trial has “thrown a bomb” into the heart of the royal family and threatens to spark a constitutional crisis.

US Judge Lewis A Kaplan has decided the Queen’s second son can be tried over allegations he sexually assaulted Ms Giuffre when she was 17.

Speaking to the BBC, media lawyer Mr Stephens said a crisis of this scale was unprecedented for the royal family.

The Queen and her second son the Duke of York (Dominic Lipinski/PA) (PA Archive)

“Prince Andrew has nowhere to go. He’s effectively a dead man walking as far as the royal family is concerned,” he said.

“But the one thing he can do is to accept the responsibility, accept the blame, accept that he has to fall on his sword for the sake of the wider royal family.”

The duke has vehemently denied the allegations.

Mr Stephens added: “This is the first time that Prince Andrew’s problems have reached into and are beginning to touch the wider royal family.

“There will be crisis meetings taking place. Downing Street will be being consulted. The Privy Counsellors will be called in and of course, the most central advisers to the key members of the royal family will be coming in to deal with this crisis, a crisis that they have never seen before.”

He suggested the duke could appeal against the ruling, but put his chances of success at 40%, and said his best option was to try to settle the case with a financial payment.

“Whether he denies it or not, he’s going to have to buy this case off as a matter of realpolitik,” he said.

Virginia Giuffre (BBC Panorama/PA) (PA Media)

He added: “We are really, with Prince Andrew, in the last chance saloon with the towels over the taps.

“The only thing that makes this worse is that Prince Andrew has to start giving evidence in this case, whether that’s about his sweating, or his trip to Pizza Express or worse still, he has to deal with the allegations of what he is supposed to have done with a 17-year-old woman.”

Judge Kaplan’s decision is a huge blow for Andrew, whose lawyer argued the case should be thrown out as Ms Giuffre had waived her right to pursue the duke by signing a confidential settlement with disgraced paedophile financier Jeffrey Epstein.

Mr Stephens said: “Judge Lewis Kaplan has thrown a reasoned judicial decision like a bomb into the middle and the heart of the royal family and threatens to provoke constitutional crisis as a consequence.”

He suggested Ms Giuffre has “many of the cards” in this case if Andrew has to settle at all costs, meaning the price of a financial deal would go up.

The Guardian

Now Prince Andrew is facing trial, the palace must find a way to ‘de-royal’ him

Well, he’s surely sweating now. One by one, the options are running out for Prince Andrew. He has just lost his latest legal battle after Manhattan federal court judge Lewis Kaplan’s ruling today that the sexual abuse lawsuit against him should proceed to trial, despite his lawyers advancing a variety of technical arguments, including that Virginia Giuffre no longer lives in the US, that she agreed in a 2009 deal not to pursue claims against certain other people, and that the court summons had not been properly served. He now faces a long trial that is likely to cause considerable reputational damage to the royal family in a year when everyone was supposed to be celebrating the Queen’s platinum jubilee.
POLITICS
d1softballnews.com

Prince Andrew wants to dismiss the accusations: the decisive move

The Prince Andrew of England clings to a new “quibble”, for undo the sexual abuse report filed by Virginia Giuffre in a New York court. The woman, a former “sex slave” of the prince’s friend, Jeffrey Epstein, accuses the Duke of York of having had intimate relations with her when he was only 17 years old.
POLITICS
Union Leader

Jeffrey Epstein paid Prince Andrew accuser $500,000 in 2009 settlement

Jeffrey Epstein agreed in 2009 to pay $500,000 to a woman who's currently suing Prince Andrew for assaulting her when she was a teenager, according to a previously confidential settlement unsealed on Monday. The agreement was made public as part of Virginia Giuffre's suit against Andrew, whom she claims was...
LAW
The Associated Press

Lawsuit against Prince Andrew a go despite Epstein deal

NEW YORK (AP) — A judge gave the green light Wednesday to a lawsuit against Prince Andrew by an American woman who says he sexually abused her when she was 17. U.S. District Judge Lewis A. Kaplan wrote in an opinion that Andrew’s lawyers failed to successfully challenge the constitutionality of the lawsuit Virginia Giuffre filed against him in August.
LAW
The Independent

Will Prince Andrew have to go to the US to testify in Virginia Giuffre lawsuit?

Prince Andrew faces a trial in New York over allegations he sexually assaulted Virginia Giuffre when she was underage after a US judge ruled her civil lawsuit can proceed to trial.Ms Giuffre alleges the royal sexually assaulted her when she was 17. She is suing for unspecified damages, but there is speculation the sum could be in the millions of dollars.The duke, who denies the allegations, had argued that a 2009 settlement between Epstein and Ms Giuffre in Florida would absolve him of liability but a New York district court has ruled against him.Judge Lewis Kaplan on Wednesday ruled...
POLITICS
