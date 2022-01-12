Fire Rips Through Row Of Businesses In Rockland County

SUFFERN, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) — Frigid temperatures added to the challenge of a five-alarm fire in Rockland County on Wednesday.
Business owners in Suffern are now totaling up the extensive loss, CBS2’s Tony Aiello reported.
There was nothing to be salvaged inside the business Muhammad Khan spent four years building.
“I lost the business right now. Nothing to save. Inside, all is, everything is, finished,” Khan said.
The immigrant from Pakistan said inventory loss alone at his halal market tops $200,000.
EXCLUSIVE: view inside fire damaged second floor after smoky 5🚨 blaze heavily damaged 81-89 Lafayette Ave in the heart of @SuffernVillage in #RocklandCounty pic.twitter.com/2h0FR5HTwE
— Tony...
Comments / 0