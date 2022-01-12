ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Congress & Courts

Microphone Catches Fauci Describing GOP Senator as ‘a Moron’

By News
GV Wire
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleWhite House chief medical adviser Anthony Fauci was caught on a hot mic Tuesday calling Sen. Roger Marshall (R-Kan.) “a...

gvwire.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Manchin kills voting rights moments before Biden’s speech

Sen Joe Manchin effectively killed voting rights hours before President Joe Biden was set to give a speech in Atlanta pushing for voting rights, saying the filibuster was an important rule for the Senate.The West Virginia Democrat’s opposition to changing the filibuster comes also as Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer said he plans to put voting rights legislation up for a vote as soon as Wednesday.“We need some good rule changes to make the place work better but getting rid of the filibuster doesn’t make it work better,” he told CBS News’s Scott MacFarlane. Mr Manchin said the filibuster is...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
The Independent

Here’s why Anthony Fauci called a GOP senator a ‘moron’. It comes after unrelenting conservative criticism

Dr Anthony Fauci, head of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, found his way into the headlines this week after he was heard on a hot mic calling a GOP senator a “moron” during a committee hearing.The incident, while notable, was not a significant departure from the course that he and Republicans have been on since 2020.At Tuesday’s hearing of the Senate Committee on Health, Education, Labor and Pensions, Dr Fauci ended a particularly nasty back-and-forth with GOP Sen Roger Marshall over whether or not his financial disclosure forms are public.They are: The Center for Public Integrity...
CONGRESS & COURTS
The Independent

Video resurfaces of Rand Paul admitting ‘misinformation works’ amid Dr Fauci accusations

Senator Rand Paul has been seen in a resurfaced video admitting to spreading misinformation and says “misinformation works”. The Kentucky senator, who has been accused of issuing an “unbalanced” and “delusional” attack on Dr Anthony Fauci, had on Tuesday been accused of “distorting” information about Covid-19 and the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIAID), and of issuing “misinformation”. A video shared to Twitter by Federation of American scientists epidemiologist Dr Eric Feigl-Ding appeared to show Mr Paul in 2013 admitting to telling medical students at the University of Louisville, “misinformation works”, as The Atlantic...
CONGRESS & COURTS
The Independent

‘You are distorting everything about me’: Fauci tears into Rand Paul for using ‘pandemic for political gain’ with personal attacks

Dr Anthony Fauci came to blows with Rand Paul during a Senate hearing on Tuesday, accusing the lawmaker of “distorting everything about me”.Tensions between the pair boiled over as Dr Fauci, the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, joined other top coronavirus experts in the Biden administration testifying before the Senate Committee on Health, Education, Labor, and Pensions.When Mr Paul asked Dr Fauci why he disagreed with scientists who say Covid-19 originated in a lab, Dr Fauci asserted that the senator was distorting the content of an email in which he says the expert attacked...
CONGRESS & COURTS
Washington Times

Dr. Fauci tips hubris hat with ‘moron’ slam of senator

Dr. Anthony Fauci was captured in a hot mic moment calling Sen. Roger Marshall, a Republican doctor from Kansas, a “moron” because he didn’t like being questioned about his financial disclosures as they relate to the coronavirus and vaccines. This says all Americans need to know about...
CONGRESS & COURTS
The Independent

Fauci news - live: ‘Moron’ spat senator re-ups disclosure conspiracy as Rand Paul dismisses threats to doctor

Dr Anthony Fauci has defended remarks made on Tuesday following a hearing of the Senate Committee on Health, Education, Labor, and Pensions.The National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases director was heard calling Mr Marshall “a moron” when the senator questioned if he should have a publicly available financial disclosure form.Dr Fauci told MSNBC on Wednesday that he was stunned to know “that a sitting United States senator doesn’t realise that my financial statement is public knowledge”. The infectious diseases expert also clashed with Senator Rand Paul during the hearing, who he accused of politicising the pandemic and “kindling the crazies” with his...
CONGRESS & COURTS
Washington Times

Fauci’s the real moron

“Hot mic catches Dr. Fauci calling GOP senator ‘moron’” (Web, Jan. 11) might actually be more indicative of self-reflection on Fauci‘s part. The media has generally failed to take Fauci to task for his longtime support of gain-of-function experimentation intended to make pathogens more infectious in humans. Nevertheless, writing for the American Society for Microbiology in 2012, Fauci defended such research, even at the risk that an experiment “leads to an outbreak and ultimately triggers a pandemic,” writing: “Scientists working in this field might say — as indeed I have said — that the benefits of such experiments and the resulting knowledge outweigh the risks.” Regardless of the exact and circuitous dispersal of U.S. funds, Fauci allowed U.S. funds to go to the Wuhan Institute of Virology, which was known for gain-of-function testing under less-than-optimal microbial containment.
CONGRESS & COURTS
WEHT/WTVW

“Dangerous” claim provokes Sen. Rand Paul into challenging Dr. Fauci

WASHINGTON (WEHT) — Tuesday, Senator Rand Paul challenged Dr. Anthony Fauci for making an “authoritarian claim” that he unilaterally represents science. The challenge comes nearly two months after Dr. Fauci made a statement during an interview in late November last year. Rand Paul made the following comments in regards to that statement: “The idea that a government […]
CONGRESS & COURTS
Washington Post

The backstory on Fauci’s ‘what a moron’ comment about a senator

Anthony S. Fauci’s appearances before congressional committees have included an increasing degree of exasperation from the nation’s top infectious-disease expert — particularly under conspiratorial questioning from Sen. Rand Paul (R-Ky.). But the most heated exchange Tuesday involved one of Paul’s colleagues, Sen. Roger Marshall (R-Kan.), whom Fauci soon labeled a “moron.”
CONGRESS & COURTS
TheDailyBeast

Fauci Heard Muttering ‘What a Moron, Jesus Christ’ After Fiery Exchange With Kansas Senator

A fed-up Dr. Anthony Fauci was heard on a hot mic calling Sen. Roger Marshall (R-KS) a “moron” after Marshall repeatedly demanded more financial disclosure from Fauci during a Senate hearing on Tuesday. Marshall held up a giant fake paycheck to illustrate the fact that his staff couldn’t find Fauci’s public financial disclosure. Fauci, the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases and Biden’s top health advisor, snapped back that his finances were readily available, and had been “for the last 37 years or so.” He added that Marshall, who blamed “the big tech giants” for concealing Fauci’s finances, just had to file a public information act request to view his disclosures. “You are so misinformed that it’s extraordinary,” he seethed. As Sen. Patty Murray (D-WA) shut Marshall down and regained control of the proceedings, Fauci could be heard muttering to himself, “What a moron. Jesus Christ.”
CONGRESS & COURTS

