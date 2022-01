Half a mile off the coast of the Furness Peninsula in North West England lies a 50-acre island in the dark waters of Morecambe Bay. Grey seals outnumber the human population here, which hovers around 10. Although civilization has existed on these shores for more than 3,000 years, there are only two surviving buildings of any note: a crumbling 14th-century castle once used by Savignac monks to guard against marauding Scottish pirates, and the Ship Inn, a 300-year-old pub. Now, a local council is seeking one brave soul to oversee the latter. The position comes with a 10-year-lease and an unlikely title: King of Piel.

