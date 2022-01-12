ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlotte, NC

Former CEO pleads guilty to embezzling more than $15M to fund lavish lifestyle

By Dave Faherty, wsoctv.com
 1 day ago

CHARLOTTE — A Taylorsville woman accused of embezzling millions of dollars from her employer accepted a plea deal in federal court Wednesday morning in Charlotte.

Court documents reveal Donna Steele took more than $15 million from a business in Hickory.

Reporter Dave Faherty has closely followed every development in Steele’s case and was in court Wednesday morning when she addressed the judge, apologizing while fighting back tears.

She didn’t say a word as Channel 9 tried asking her about the embezzlement as she walked into the federal courthouse.

Donna Steele Donna Steele enters the federal courthouse in Charlotte to plead guilty to wire fraud on Wednesday, Jan. 12, 2022. (WSOC)

Steele, 52, is accused of embezzling $15 million from 2013 until 2020 from her employer, Tigra, in Hickory where she worked as CEO.

Court documents said she used the money to pay for her lavish lifestyle, including travel, $500,000 on jewelry, and family weddings.

Steele also used stolen money to fund personal businesses run by her family.

Prosecutors said she used company credit cards, checks and wire transfers to steal company funds, transferring $350,000 to a boutique company called Opulence by Steele, a luxury clothing and boutique company she created in 2013.

Steele pleaded guilty to wire fraud, which carries a maximum penalty of 20 years in prison and a $250,000 fine. She was ordered to surrender her passport and will be sentenced at a later date.

Comments / 15

Hard Trooth
1d ago

Nothing is going to happen to her...and every time they sentence a young Black kid or a poor White kid to a gazillion years for stealing, they ought to look back at this case

Brandi McClellan
1d ago

and what happens to the businesses she started with this embezzlement money? will they not force then to sell out or close them down ?

Crime & Safety
