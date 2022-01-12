ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies

An Adult Film Shoot Turns Into a Terrifying Ordeal in Trailer for Ti West's '70s-Set Horror Film X

By Joey Paur
GeekTyrant
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleTi West, the director of films such as The House of the Devil and The Innkeepers, has a new horror film coming out! This new film is titled X, and it’s West’s first feature film...

geektyrant.com

Comments / 0

Related
Popculture

An Infamous Tom Hanks Flop Is Exiting Netflix Soon

Director Lana Wachowski is back at the box office next week with The Matrix Resurrections next week, which will definitely send people down a rabbit hole of her past work. However, you might want to catch the 2013 drama Cloud Atlas, an infamous but ambitious flop, before it leaves Netflix on Jan. 31. Starring Tom Hanks, Halle Berry, Hugh Grant, and Hugo Weaving, Cloud Atlas tells the story of reincarnation, with souls traveling through different moments in time and showing how an act of kindness can have a ripple effect through history and the universe.
TV & VIDEOS
The Guardian

The best movies of 2021 … that you didn’t see

Makwa (Phoenix Wilson) may smoke cigarettes and wear a tough-guy leather jacket, but his face betrays the soft, doughy features of a pre-teen boy. Alternately neglected and beaten by his father, he’s an emotionally inarticulate knot of coiled rage. Cruelty is learned behaviour. The idea, that those who experience trauma are destined to repeat the cycle, is at the centre of the sinewy debut feature from Indigenous American writer-director Lyle Mitchell Corbine Jr. In the film, Makwa, a young Ojibwe boy living on a reservation in Wisconsin, commits a violent crime and escapes the consequences. When we revisit him as an adult, this time portrayed with icy detachment by a transfixing Michael Greyeyes, he’s reinvented himself. Living in Los Angeles, with an office job and a blond wife, he’s attempted to scrub himself of the culture he grew up around. But generational trauma leaves a stain. Simran Hans.
MOVIES
BET

Zoë Kravitz Is The Focus In New ‘The Bat and The Cat’ Trailer

A new trailer for Warner Bros.’ The Batman dropped today, Monday, Dec. 27, depicting more of the dynamics between Robert Pattinson’s Bruce Wayne/Batman and Zoë Kravitz’s Selina Kyle/Catwoman. Titled “The Bat and the Cat,” the trailer, which can be seen below, also gives a closer look...
MOVIES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
kiss951.com

These 2022 Films Are Predicted To Hit Major Success At The Box Office

Though it seems we face another year of uncertainty at the box office, Hollywood studios continue to set debuts for many films in 2022. Variety says the top movies to look out for this year include The Batman set to be released on March 4th. Also, mark your calendars for the first Marvel release of the year Morbius which will now be released in April instead of January. Then, not much later, another Marvel film Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness premieres on May 6th. Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse (Part One) is also set for this year on October 7th. Plenty of time to see No Way Home (if you haven’t already), and maybe do a whole Marvel binge once again?
MOVIES
NME

The 10 best horror films of 2021

Horror is as durable a genre as exists in moviemaking. Come rain, shine or real-life pandemic, humans loves being scared. And yet with the world outside the multiplex seeming increasingly unhinged, you might suspect that film fans would be wanting to seek their movie thrills from sources less disturbing or more hopeful. On the evidence of 2021, however, this hunch would be very wrong.
MOVIES
The Hollywood Reporter

Netflix: Movies and TV Shows Leaving in January

Netflix is wiping the slate clean in the New Year and saying goodbye to a number of TV shows and movies in January. Post-apocalyptic action-drama Snowpiecer, from Oscar-winning director Bong Joon Ho, leaves on the first of the month. The 2013 movie, which stars Chris Evans, Octavia Spencer, Tilda Swinton, Ed Harris, Jamie Bell, John Hurt and frequent Bong collaborator Song Kang-ho, centers on a train housing the last remnants of humanity as it circles the globe. When the train’s tail-section passengers decide to fight back against the Snowpiercer’s violent and oppressive class-car system, their battle with the elite changes the...
TV SHOWS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Martin Henderson
Person
Jenna Ortega
Person
Ti West
Person
Scott Mescudi
Person
Brittany Snow
Person
Mia Goth
GeekyGadgets

The Northman Viking adventure film premiers April 22 2022

A new trailer has been released for the upcoming Viking film The Northman, a historical action adventure film directed by Robert Eggers, co-written by Eggers and Sjón. Set in Iceland at the turn-of-the-century The Northman film stars Alexander Skarsgård as Viking prince Amleth, who sets out on a mission of revenge after his father is murdered by his uncle. The Northman also stars Nicole Kidman, Claes Bang, Anya Taylor-Joy, Ethan Hawke, Björk, and Willem Dafoe appear in supporting roles.
MOVIES
thebrag.com

Watch the trailer for Stan’s mysterious new drama, ‘Wolf Like Me’

Stan sure has been getting some big name stars in their original productions recently. Following on from Jamie Dornan and Zac Efron are Isla Fisher and Josh Gad, who lead the cast of the original series Wolf Like Me. The dark drama is written and directed by Abe Forsythe (Down...
TV SERIES
kiss951.com

Netflix’s New Horror Movie Looks Absolutely Terrifying

Okay, one thing you should know about me is that I love scary movies. I usually have trouble convincing my friends and family to watch scary movies with me, but I’m determined to make my friends watch this one for me. Netflix just released the trailer for a new...
TV & VIDEOS
Variety

‘To Catch a Thief’ Remake in the Works With Gal Gadot

Great news, Gen Z! They’re remaking “To Catch a Thief.” The Alfred Hitchcock classic first debuted in 1955. It boasted breathtaking Riviera views, as well as Cary Grant being all effortlessly charming and Grace Kelly at peak icy blondness. There was also something about a cat burglar lured out of a comfortable retirement after being framed for a crime he didn’t commit — yada, yada — along with cinema’s most sexually suggestive fireworks display. The new version is in early development, but Gal Gadot, better known as Wonder Woman and recently seen on Netflix in the crime caper “Red Notice” opposite Ryan...
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Horror Film#Adult Film#Feature Film
IGN

SUNDOWN: Watch the Trailer for the Upcoming Suspense Film Starring Tim Roth

Neil and Alice Bennett (Tim Roth, Charlotte Gainsbourg) are the core of a wealthy family on vacation in Mexico with younger members Colin and Alexa (Samuel Bottomley, Albertine Kotting McMillan) until a distant emergency cuts their trip short. When one relative disrupts the family's tight-knit order, simmering tensions rise to the fore in this suspenseful jolt from writer/director Michel Franco.
MOVIES
Rolling Stone

‘Archive 81’: Netflix Drops Trailer for New Found-Footage Horror Show

Netflix has shared the new trailer for their supernatural mystery series Archive 81, arriving on the streaming service on Jan. 14. Archive 81, loosely based on a popular podcast, weaves together two story lines: In 1994, a documentarian named Melody is working on a film about her bizarre and possibly cult-filled apartment building, and — 25 years later — an archivist reconstructs Melody’s story by restoring her scorched videotapes. “I’m obsessed with mystery box shows, the kind that lead us down a rabbit hole into a strange, dark world,” showrunner, executive producer and writer Rebecca Sonnenshine said in a statement.  “Archive 81 is a character-driven, deeply emotional story about the nature of art, faith, and the search for identity — all wrapped up in a frayed blanket of existential dread. The show also gave this film geek the chance to unearth all sorts of forgotten media formats as found footage, which results in a unique, visually textured story that is both beautiful and terrifying.” Archive 81’s eight hour-long episodes arrive on Netflix Jan. 14. The series stars Dina Shihabi as Melody and Mamoudou Athie as archivist Dan Turner, and features The Conjuring and Malignant director James Wan among its producers.
TV SERIES
ramascreen.com

Poster And Trailer For BLACKLIGHT Starring Liam Neeson

Tags: Aidan Quinn, Blacklight, Emy Raver-Lapman, Liam Neeson. Briarcliff Entertainment has released this official trailer for BLACKLIGHT which is coming to theaters on February 11th, 2022, starring Oscar nominee Liam Neeson. ABOUT BLACKLIGHT. Trust, identity, and the danger of unchecked power push a covert operative to the edge in director...
MOVIES
First Showing

A Higher Power Takes Over in Horror Film 'A Banquet' Official Trailer

"I can feel something inside of me…" IFC Midnight has revealed the official trailer for an indie horror film from the UK titled A Banquet, made by a Scottish filmmaker named Ruth Paxton. This premiered at the Toronto Film Festival last year, and hit a bunch of others including Fantastic Fest, Beyond Fest, Montclair, and London. Widowed mother Holly is radically tested when her teenage daughter Betsey experiences a profound enlightenment and insists her body is no longer her own, but in service to a higher power. Bound to her newfound faith Betsey refuses to eat, but loses no weight. The film stars Sienna Guillory, Jessica Alexander, Ruby Stokes, Lindsay Duncan, & Kaine Zajaz. TIFF adds: "Between discomforting body horror and simmering psychodrama, Paxton skillfully escalates a common [dinner table] dynamic towards the upsetting but profound parental fears of being unable to understand one's own child, what they want or need, and how to protect them from… an unforgiving world." It looks extraordinarily unsettling. So creepy.
MOVIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Halloween
First Showing

First Trailer for Ti West's Horror Film 'X' with Mia Goth & Jenna Ortega

"The story can't just change midway through." A24 has unveiled an official trailer for a horror film titled X, the latest from acclaimed genre filmmaker Ti West (of The House of the Devil, Cabin Fever 2: Spring Fever, The Innkeepers, The Sacrament previously). This is arriving in theaters in March, another A24 release coming to the cinema soon. There's no official plot synopsis revealed, but the plot involves a film crew going to a rural location in Texas to shoot an adult movie. "Their hosts, a reclusive elderly couple, take a special interest in their young guests. As night falls the couple's leering interest turns violent." Starring Mia Goth, Jenna Ortega, Martin Henderson, Brittany Snow, and Scott Mescudi. This seems like a fresh new take on the movie-within-a-movie horror concept, including some terrifying scenes involving the old folks.
MOVIES
The Hollywood Reporter

‘Dune’ Star Rebecca Ferguson, Luca Guadagnino to Receive Dragon Awards at Goteborg Film Festival

Dune star Rebecca Ferguson and Call Me By Your Name (2017) director Luca Guadagnino will be honored at the 2022 Göteborg International Film Festival with honorary Dragon Awards in tribute to their careers’ work. Sweden-born Ferguson played Lady Jessica Atreides, the mother of Timothée Chalamet’s character Paul Atreides, in Dune and is familiar to action fans for her recurring role as Ilsa Faust in the Mission: Impossible franchise. Guadagnino received a best picture Oscar nomination for Call Me By Your Name, which, coincidentally, also starred Chalamet. Alongside his feature work — the Tilda Swinton-starring I Am Love (2009) and A Bigger Splash (2015),...
MOVIES
Paste Magazine

New Movies on Hulu

Hulu has been slower than some of its competitors getting in the original movie game, focusing more on building its library of films and developing original series. But it’s done a better job of securing rights to new movies that have just finished their theatrical runs. We’ll keep a running tab on the newest Hulu movies, including both originals and first-streaming films.
TV & VIDEOS

Comments / 0

Community Policy