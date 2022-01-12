A good, very close, win for the Jayhawks

Word has come down that Mike Elston will be leaving the Notre Dame football team, but he is leaving it in very good shape. When Brian Kelly left the Notre Dame football program to head to LSU to take the same position, the program elevated defensive coordinator Marcus Freeman into the head coaching position. Needing someone he could trust to call the defensive plays during the Fiesta Bowl, Freeman turned to Mike Elston, who had spurned Kelly’s offer to follow him to the Bayou.

NOTRE DAME, IN ・ 14 HOURS AGO