Courier News, Home News Tribune to move Saturday print editions online, expand e-Editions

By Joe Martino, MyCentralJersey.com
 1 day ago
As we rapidly continue toward a more digital future, the Courier News and the Home News Tribune are changing their print delivery from seven days a week to six starting on March 12.

The Courier News and the Home News Tribune will cease home delivery on Saturdays, but instead will provide subscribers with a full digital version of the newspaper that day, filled with local news, advertising and features such as comics and puzzles. The new model means subscribers will have newspapers delivered to their homes six days a week, with a digital newspaper available every day.

“Our commitment to local news remains steadfast, but the platforms on which people are consuming news continue to evolve. What was once solely a daily newspaper has transformed to include a digital site, mobile app, social media platforms, multimedia and more,” News Director Joe Martino said. "Our print newspapers remain a vital and important part of our strategy, but we are making a change this year in response to subscriber and advertising trends.”

The Saturday e-Edition will have the same look and news as the printed newspaper. The digital format also has some additional features, such as the ability to clip and share articles with friends and family and adjust the text size.

In addition, subscribers of the Courier News and the Home News Tribune will now have access to the USA TODAY Network’s full suite of e-Editions across the country, as well as ad-free access to the USA TODAY Crossword puzzle. The Courier News and the Home News Tribune are part of the USA TODAY Network, and the change announced today also is taking place at numerous other publications in the network.

All print subscribers of the Courier News and the Home News Tribune have full digital access, meaning they have the ability to read news updates throughout the day, subscriber-only stories and video and audio features, among other benefits. Subscribers also have 24/7 access to obituaries, legal notices, and classifieds on our website.

News and sales staffing at the Courier News and the Home News Tribune will not change as a result of this. However, those staffs will be even more focused on digital news delivery.

Delivery times for the other days of the week will remain unchanged.

Anyone with questions about the change can access their account at help.mycentraljersey.com or call customer service at 1-800-675-8645.

“Our newspapers are a vital part of the fabric of our community,” Martino said. ”As we continue to evolve and adapt to an increasingly digital world, our success depends upon your support of local news through subscriptions and advertising.

“We thank you for your continuing support of our meaningful and comprehensive coverage of your local communities.”

Joe Martino is news director of the Courier News, Home News Tribune and MyCentralJersey.com. He can be reached at jmartino@gannettnj.com.

The home page for Central Jersey, including Middlesex and Somerset counties: breaking and in-depth news, sports, obituaries, events, classifieds and more.

 http://mycentraljersey.com

