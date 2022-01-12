ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Calhoun County, MI

Calhoun County jury trials suspended until Feb. 11

By Nick Buckley, Battle Creek Enquirer
The Battle Creek Enquirer
The Battle Creek Enquirer
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0t3Nzl_0djlL5q700

The Calhoun County Courts are temporarily suspending all jury trials, effective immediately.

According to a news release from Calhoun County Courts Chief Judge Michael Jaconetteon Wednesday, the suspension will tentatively last until Feb. 11. The decision was made after consultation with Calhoun County Health Officer Eric Pessell amid the rapid spread of the COVID-19 omicron variant in Calhoun County.

Court administration will meet again with county health officials and review data in early February to determine whether jury trials will resume the week of Feb. 14 or whether the suspension should be extended. Courts will continue to use remote hearings when possible.

Jury trials in Calhoun County were previously suspended for 13 months due to the pandemic, resuming in June 2021.

According to the Calhoun County Public Health Department's COVID-19 dashboard, the county test positivity rate is currently 32.3%, with 52 patients hospitalized with the virus in Calhoun County on Jan. 11.

Contact reporter Nick Buckley at nbuckley@battlecreekenquirer.com or 269-966-0652. Follow him on Twitter:@NickJBuckley

Comments / 0

Related
CNN

The Republican Party goes even deeper down the Trump rabbit hole

(CNN) — On Thursday, the Republican National Committee threatened to keep its 2024 presidential nominee from participating in the three traditional general election debates unless and until the debates are adjusted more to their liking. "So long as the [Commission on Presidential Debates] appears intent on stonewalling the meaningful...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Calhoun County, MI
Government
County
Calhoun County, MI
Calhoun County, MI
Health
Local
Michigan Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Jury Trial#The Calhoun County Courts
NBC News

Navient agrees to $1.85B student loan settlement with states

Navient, one of the largest student loan servicers in the country, announced Thursday it has reached a $1.85 billion settlement with more than three dozen states in an effort to resolve allegations of predatory lending and deceptive practices over more than a decade. The resolution includes $1.7 billion in private...
EDUCATION
The Associated Press

RFK assassin Sirhan Sirhan will remain in prison

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — Sirhan Sirhan, who assassinated presidential candidate Robert F. Kennedy in 1968, was denied parole Thursday by California’s governor, who said the killer remains a threat to the public and hasn’t taken responsibility for a crime that altered American history. Kennedy, a U.S. senator...
CALIFORNIA STATE
The Battle Creek Enquirer

The Battle Creek Enquirer

463
Followers
175
Post
38K+
Views
ABOUT

Your one stop shop for news, weather, and activities in Battle Creek and surrounding areas

 http://battlecreekenquirer.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy